St George’s Park to host Boxing Day cricket test

St George’s Park is set to host South Africa’s first day/night cricket test match when the Proteas play Zimbabwe over this year’s Boxing Day period.

The test is also slated to be the first four-day test match ever to be played in the history of the game. The test status of the match is, however, subject to ICC approval at their meeting next month.

India were said to have been fixtured to play South Africa in the Boxing Day test but their revised schedule means they only arrive in the country on December 28.

The India series is now reduced from four tests to three and will start at Newlands on January 5.

There will also be six one-day internationals and three T20 International matches.

India will start with a two-day practice match at Boland Park on December 30 and 31.

The specific dates and venues for all the remaining fixtures will be confirmed shortly.

“We have now finalised the fixtures for a very busy home summer of international cricket,” said CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat. “The Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela Test series starts at Newlands on Friday, January 5 and will be a series to be watched as the number 1 and 2 best ranked teams in the world challenge for the Freedom Trophy.”