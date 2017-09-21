Smuts ton leads way for Warriors

New Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts completed a ninth career century to give his side control of their Sunfoil Series encounter against the Highveld Lions at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.

The right-hander made 117 (149 balls,14 fours, 2 sixes), as the men from the Eastern Cape made 503/8 declared in their season-opener, before Sisanda Magala’s double strike left the home side on 91 for two at the close – trailing by 412.

Smuts, who was unbeaten overnight on 12, had good lower-order support from Clyde Fortuin (65 off 123 balls, 10 fours) and Magala, who made an attacking 43 off 57 balls.

Wiaan Mulder ended with four for 70, while new Lions signing Omphile Ramela took two for 49.

Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada went wicketless in 27 overs, which cost 59.

The hosts then reached 44 for none in reply, before Magala displaced test opener Stephen Cook (20) and Rassie van der Dussen (25), both leg before wicket.

Mulder (25) and Ramela (15) then showed their worth with the bat by putting on an unbroken 38 for the third wicket before the close.

Although Magala grabbed two for 23, there was also a notable debut for young quick Lutho Sipamla, who bowled seven overs for the impressive figures of four maidens and just 12 runs conceded.

The Knights continued to pile up the humiliation of the Cape Cobras at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, reaching the close of play on a mammoth 551 for four, and an overall lead of 392.

Keegan Petersen and Theunis de Bruyn took their second wicket partnership to 295, before the Cobras collected a few consolation wickets shortly before tea – but the pain continued into the final session, with Rudi Second (65 not out) and Werner Coetsee (70 not out) treating the hapless Cobras bowlers with disdain.

An early declaration by Titans skipper Aiden Markram paid dividends at SuperSport Park in Centurion, where the Dolphins finished the day on 232/6, still 219 runs in arrears.

Morne Morkel struck first to have opener Sarel Erwee caught at slip, but it was veteran paceman Rowan Richards (2/47) and medium pacer Malusi Siboto (2/33) who did the damage in the middle order.

Vaughan van Jaarsveld made a brisk 53 from 63 balls, before edging Richards to slip.