SARU calls on EC community to rally behind Southern Kings

The Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) has called on the Eastern Cape community to rally behind the Southern Kings as they host Italian team Zebre at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday.

In a statement from EP president Andre Rademan released on Thursday, the EPRU said it was fully behind the Southern Kings and that they are working closely with SA Rugby to get the team back under local control.

“Negotiations between EPRU and SARU are proving to be more complex than anticipated, because of the recent history of maladministration before the current executive had been elected in April.

Frustration in certain circles resulted in an unfortunate and impetuous threat of a boycott of Kings games, fuelled by exaggerated media reports and vaunted banners,” read the statement.

“A mature and calculated meeting of minds since Tuesday has now resulted in a closer relationship among members of the executive committee, and in a new found commitment to a unified front to ensure the soonest and complete management control over EP teams and EP commercial rights.”

“We would like to assure the PRO14 management, and all the visiting teams we are privileged to host, that our noisy and patriotic fans will be there to welcome them as we venture into this exciting new chapter of rugby in the heart

of the game in South Africa.”