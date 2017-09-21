Russell Domingo has endorsed Ottis Gibson’s appointment as Proteas coach and described his successor as a good human being who will go the extra mile for the sport.

Domingo‚ who has taken over as the South Africa A coach after his four-year stint as Proteas coach‚ said Gibson had accumulated enough experience over the years.

“He has been around the world, where he has coached under different circumstances,” he said.

“He knows the setup here in South Africa because he played here in the past.

“I congratulated him in the UK when the story first broke and I am really pleased for him.” Domingo is preparing the South Africa Invitation XI to play a three-day tour match against Bangladesh in Benoni today.

He said the new South African coach would be good for the sport.

“I had dinner with him in the UK and he is a top guy,” Domingo said.

Asked what advice he would give Gibson as he prepares for his first test as Proteas coach against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on September 28‚ Domingo said the Barbadian did not need any pointers. “No advice‚” Domingo said. “He must come up with his own ideas.