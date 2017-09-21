Prizes on offer in 10km race

The first 400 entrants in the Buco Build 10km race at Buco Build in Walker Drive on Saturday will receive free sunglasses.

And in a deviation from the norm, all the category winners in the new race organised by PEAAC will share vouchers valued at more than R13 500.

Although entries at sports shops in the metro closed yesterday, late entries will be accepted at Buco Build between 5.30pm and 7pm tomorrow and up to 15 minutes before the start on Saturday.