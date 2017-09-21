No overstepping the mark on camp, Baxter warns
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has promised to crack the whip on players who misbehave while in national team camp.
It has been alleged that Bongani Zungu and Kamohelo Mokotjo had a party at the team’s Durban hotel after the 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, but both players are in the squad to play Burkina Faso in a 2018 World Cup qualifier next month.
Baxter has admitted something of that nature did take place but claimed it was not as bad as reported, and that probably explains why the duo made the squad again.
Moving forward, though, Baxter said this sort of thing would not be happening when Bafana were in camp.
“I’ve had 10 sessions with this group, so allow me more time with them and I will make sure that the players who represent the country don’t think it’s acceptable to overstep the mark,” Baxter said yesterday before announcing his squad.
Even though he did not confirm the names of the culprits, he felt compelled to protect Zungu.
“It was totally inaccurate to name Bongani Zungu as the ringleader in anything that happened. There were others who were pretty much more [involved],” he said.
“So I will take care of that. His club [Amiens SC] are contemplating massive fines. They are hugely unhappy reading that one of their players was the ringleader, when he’s not.”
Baxter said he would resolve the matter speedily, while calling on the media to not exaggerate in reporting on these matters.
“When everyone gets to camp [on October 1], anybody who was involved in this will know very, very clearly my thoughts on it.
“I’m going to need help with that and what doesn’t help is people making up stories that are hugely inaccurate, hugely inflated and missing the mark completely.”
Meanwhile, Baxter has had a change of heart and suddenly believes the national team can still qualify for next year’s World Cup.
Barely three weeks ago, Baxter had appeared ready to throw in the towel after Bafana lost back-to-back qualifiers against Cape Verde, especially the second one in Durban.
But when he met the media again yesterday to announce the squad to play Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 7, he sounded more confident.
“Immediately after the game, I was so devastated that I couldn’t see the sun coming up the following day,” he said.
“Looking at the games again, looking at how we can move forward, looking at the squad I’ve selected, thinking about our opponents and knowing we are playing here – we will have a go at them.”
Bafana must win their remaining three matches to stand any chance of qualifying for the tournament.
After playing Burkina Faso, they will face Senegal in November after Fifa ordered a replay of SA’s 2-1 win in Polokwane last year.
Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life after manipulating the match.
Bafana will end their campaign with another match against Senegal in Dakar the same month.
Bafana squad:
Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Wayne Sandilands, Ronwen Williams Defenders: Thami Mkhize, Reeve Frosler, Thulani Hlatshwayo (capt), Eric Mathoho, Morgan Gould, Tebogo Langerman, Sifiso Hlanti, Clayton Daniels Midfielders: Hlompho Kekana, Keagan Dolly, Andile Jali, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Phakamani Mahlambi, Lebohang Manyama, Thulani Serero Strikers: Dino Nldlovu, Percy Tau, Bradley Grobler, Lebo Mothiba