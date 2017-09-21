No overstepping the mark on camp, Baxter warns

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has promised to crack the whip on players who misbehave while in national team camp.

It has been alleged that Bongani Zungu and Kamohelo Mokotjo had a party at the team’s Durban hotel after the 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, but both players are in the squad to play Burkina Faso in a 2018 World Cup qualifier next month.

Baxter has admitted something of that nature did take place but claimed it was not as bad as reported, and that probably explains why the duo made the squad again.

Moving forward, though, Baxter said this sort of thing would not be happening when Bafana were in camp.

“I’ve had 10 sessions with this group, so allow me more time with them and I will make sure that the players who represent the country don’t think it’s acceptable to overstep the mark,” Baxter said yesterday before announcing his squad.

Even though he did not confirm the names of the culprits, he felt compelled to protect Zungu.

“It was totally inaccurate to name Bongani Zungu as the ringleader in anything that happened. There were others who were pretty much more [involved],” he said.

“So I will take care of that. His club [Amiens SC] are contemplating massive fines. They are hugely unhappy reading that one of their players was the ringleader, when he’s not.”

Baxter said he would resolve the matter speedily, while calling on the media to not exaggerate in reporting on these matters.

“When everyone gets to camp [on October 1], anybody who was involved in this will know very, very clearly my thoughts on it.

“I’m going to need help with that and what doesn’t help is people making up stories that are hugely inaccurate, hugely inflated and missing the mark completely.”

Meanwhile, Baxter has had a change of heart and suddenly believes the national team can still qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Barely three weeks ago, Baxter had appeared ready to throw in the towel after Bafana lost back-to-back qualifiers against Cape Verde, especially the second one in Durban.