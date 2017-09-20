NMU eager to end season with big win
Mabibaz will need to dig deep for a bonus point win when they take on Maties in the final round of the Varsity Netball tournament next week.
The NMU side suffered their third consecutive loss in the competition against a physical Pukke on Monday night.
The NWU Pukke women were clinical and let few chances slip. They took almost every opportunity they received, with very accurate shooting up front.
Their precise passing made the game look easy for the log leaders.
Madibaz tried to keep their spirits up throughout the game and managed to limit the Pukke scoring to 44, denying the dominant side a bonus point.
“Pukke came out guns blazing against our side and they controlled the court for most parts of the game,” Madibaz coach Lana Krige said.
“We had a lot of moments of brilliance and the girls did not disappoint themselves, as they were disciplined on defence as well as on attack.”
“It was just a matter of the size of the team that got the better of us in that game. After our disappointing run against Kovsies last week, the girls played with a lot of heart and I am proud of them,” Krige said.
An emotional Madibaz captain, Nandipha Jack, vowed that her team would rise from the ashes in the next game and that the Pukke game was a confidence booster for them, despite the loss.
“It is not over yet for the Madibaz. We are going to fight until the very end in this competition,” Jack said.
“We are very confident that we will beat Maties by a bonus point win because we are hungry and want to enter the playoffs of the competition really badly.”
Wing attack Nolusindo (Lucy) Twani had a testing performance, where she lost numerous balls in the turnover and had low scoring accuracy on the night.
“Lucy was caught in the circle by the size of the Pukke girls and she struggled to hold her own against the much taller girls,” Krige said.
Madibaz will have to bring their A game against Maties, who lost by one point against Pukke.
“The game is going to be easier for us because we feel as though the worst is over,” Krige said.
In other varsity netball fixtures, Maties recorded only their second ever Varsity Netball victory over the Kovsies, and also booked their spot in the semifinals. They won 49-45.
UWC beat a struggling UJ 59-45.