NMU eager to end season with big win

Mabibaz will need to dig deep for a bonus point win when they take on Maties in the final round of the Varsity Netball tournament next week.

The NMU side suffered their third consecutive loss in the competition against a physical Pukke on Monday night.

The NWU Pukke women were clinical and let few chances slip. They took almost every opportunity they received, with very accurate shooting up front.

Their precise passing made the game look easy for the log leaders.

Madibaz tried to keep their spirits up throughout the game and managed to limit the Pukke scoring to 44, denying the dominant side a bonus point.

“Pukke came out guns blazing against our side and they controlled the court for most parts of the game,” Madibaz coach Lana Krige said.

“We had a lot of moments of brilliance and the girls did not disappoint themselves, as they were disciplined on defence as well as on attack.”

“It was just a matter of the size of the team that got the better of us in that game. After our disappointing run against Kovsies last week, the girls played with a lot of heart and I am proud of them,” Krige said.

An emotional Madibaz captain, Nandipha Jack, vowed that her team would rise from the ashes in the next game and that the Pukke game was a confidence booster for them, despite the loss.