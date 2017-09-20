Transformation group calls for boycott of Kings

Transformation group dissatisfied with SA Rugby’s control over EP union’s affairs

There has been a call by the Rugby Transformation Coalition (RTC) for clubs and fans to boycott Southern Kings Pro14 matches until SA Rugby hands control of the franchise back to the EP Rugby Union.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Eastern Cape chapter of the RTC at the Adcock Stadium on Monday night,

The call for a boycott comes after a small crowd of 3 011 fans watched the Kings’ opening Pro14 home match against Leinster on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said calls for a boycott would damage rugby’s reputation.

“I am sure that the one thing the EP rugby public wants above all else is a successful and vibrant Southern Kings team of which they can be proud performing in the Guinness Pro14,” he said.

“Calls for boycotts do nothing other than further damage the reputation of the rugby people of Port Elizabeth in the eyes of South Africa and the wider rugby audience.

“The trouble in which the region currently finds itself was several years in the making and it will take several more months to complete the process of putting it back on its feet.

“We would appeal to the rugby community of the Eastern Cape to hasten that process by getting behind the team and allowing the steps that have been put in place to play themselves out.”

EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan, who was not at the meeting, said he had seen the RTC statement and would make a full statement at a later stage.

“I have taken note of the RTC statement. The EP Rugby Union executive is in very sensitive negotiations with SA Rugby. Our clubs and players are suffering because of financial constraints,” Rademan said.

“As soon as our negotiations with SA Rugby are finalised, the executive committee of the EPRU will make a statement.”