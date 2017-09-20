SA must not fall into trap of complacency, Gibson warns

New SA coach Ottis Gibson has warned his players not to take Bangladesh for granted when they host the visitors in a two-match test series in Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein.

The first test will get under way at Senwes Park‚ Potchefstroom‚ on September 28 while the Mangaung Oval‚ Bloemfontein‚ will host the second test from October 6.

“They are a confident international test team and we can’t go there with a mentality of being in the comfort zone. They are going to be tough.

“I was in Bangladesh with England last year and they won a test match.

“I don’t want us to go to the series against Bangladesh with the mentality of taking them for granted‚” Gibson said yesterday.

The former England bowling coach‚ who was presented to the media in Sandton yesterday‚ said Bangladesh were growing by leaps and bounds as a test side and had posted impressive wins over more fancied opponents recently.

“They have Courtney Walsh on their technical staff as the bowling coach and their head coach is doing a fantastic job‚ which makes them a tough apposition.”

Most of the Proteas players are in the four-day Sunfoil Series which started yesterday around the country and Gibson said it was important for them to get some action ahead of the first test against Bangladesh.

“We need to make sure that we are ready for that challenge and that’s why I said to CSA we need to get everyone playing on the domestic front.

“We have not played a test match since August in England and you don’t want to go to that match against Bangladesh on the back of no cricket.”

Gibson will meet with franchise coaches in the coming weeks and then assess the players on the fringes of the national team.

“The intention over the next couple of weeks is to meet all the head coaches at different franchises and get a feel of which players we should be looking at.

“We have to make sure that those players are in good programmes regarding their development and so on.

“What I have also said to CSA is that as we go around the country‚ the coach of the local franchise is welcome to join us in the preparation days and see why we do what we do.

“The invitation will go out to them because franchise coaches are the ones who prepare players for the national team and it will also help the players to relax because the environment will be new to them.”

Gibson has committed to continuing the advancement of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) transformation agenda during his stint with the senior national team.

In his first news conference since he was confirmed as the SA head coach a few weeks ago‚ Gibson said he was aware of the transformation issues and his selection of players and the technical team would be a continuation of what he had found in place in the side.

“That process has been happening before I got here‚” he said.

“As far as team selection is concerned‚ we will continue on the path that we are on at the moment.

“The chairman of selectors and the captain have got a handle on that.

“I am very much aware of the transformation issues and certainly when it comes to picking the support staff that will be part of it.

“I have been given the backing of CSA to pick what I consider to be the best people to take the team where I want it to be forward.”

Gibson’s first assignment is the first test against Bangladesh next week and he will be supported by members of the technical team that worked with former coach Russell Domingo.

But the coach indicated that he could still appoint his own technical team after the Bangladesh series if he felt the incumbents did not fall in line with his coaching philosophy.

“Over the next four to five weeks when I speak to coaches I will try and get the best people for the jobs that I want them to do.

“With the support staff‚ cricket is not like football where when the manager gets fired‚ the person who comes in brings a whole new support staff and backroom‚ and even a new media person.

“I am very aware that I have a game in two weeks which does not give me a lot of time to go and pick people.

“The guys who are here are part of the team that took SA to number one in the world and they know the players very well.

“What I have decided along with the CSA is to keep the people who are here for now so that it gives me time to assess until the end of the Bangladesh series‚” he said.