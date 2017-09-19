Progress unlucky to lose narrowly to Swallows

Progress suffered a narrow 27-26 loss when they took on East London’s club rugby giants Swallows in their second match of the Gold Cup competition at the WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch on Sunday.

Swallows, who were a much bigger outfit on the day, displayed solid scrums that paid off with a try from prop Dirango Gqadushe.

Progress drew first blood with a well-played set piece that saw left winger Deon Jones dot the ball under the poles.

Flyhalf Cameron Lentoor converted the try to put Swallows ahead. Progress dug deep. Denver Jones outran two Swallows defenders to place the ball under the poles and the home side led 12-7 at half time.

Swallows regrouped in the second half and brought the game to the Progress pack.

They kicked things up a notch and were seen having the upper hand in most parts of the second half.

Their efforts were soon rewarded with another try from hefty prop Gqadushe, who bulldozed his way through the Progress defence to put his team in front.

Backing from the home crowd lifted Progress’s spirits and they looked to be getting back into the game.

Fancy footwork by flyhalf Anthony Roman assisted him in beating the opposition’s fullback and he scored the muchneeded try that boosted the team’s morale.

Centre Gustaf Meyer also added to the scoreboard with a try that put the home side back into the game.

But discipline soon proved to be a problem for Progress as things were getting heated with just 10 minutes left.

Progress conceded two penalties from scrappy play in the breakdowns and Swallows flyhalf Lentoor made sure to slot them with his right boot.

Just when Progress thought they would secure their first win of the competition, Anele Sibeko from the Mdantsane team intercepted the ball on the 22m line and put his head down to go straight for the try line.

It was a little too late for Raymond Darries, who scored the final try for Progress.

In other Gold Cup fixtures, Rhinos beat Old Georgians 45-26 and the Impalas thrashed Sasol 32-29.

George Progress edged Tygerberg 17-15 at the Rosemore Stadium in George.