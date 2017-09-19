NWU brush aside Madibaz

Log-leaders North-West University extended their lead at the top of the Varsity Netball standings against the Madibaz with a convincing 44-21 win in Port Elizabeth last night.

The NWU women were clinical in a game where they let very few chances slip with their precise passing and made it look easy.

NWU started off strongly and led throughout the match, although with the score still a fairly close 19-11 at half time, Madibaz would have been optimistic that it was not yet out of reach.