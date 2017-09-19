NWU brush aside Madibaz
Log-leaders North-West University extended their lead at the top of the Varsity Netball standings against the Madibaz with a convincing 44-21 win in Port Elizabeth last night.
The NWU women were clinical in a game where they let very few chances slip with their precise passing and made it look easy.
NWU started off strongly and led throughout the match, although with the score still a fairly close 19-11 at half time, Madibaz would have been optimistic that it was not yet out of reach.
Neither side took advantage of their power plays, but the women from NWU did not need to, striking consistently throughout the second quarter.
Bianca Blom was on fire in the third quarter, helping her team move up a gear and take the match out of reach for the Madibaz.
At the end of third quarter, it was 15-31 to the visitors.
NWU added 13 points to the score in the final quarter as Madibaz managed just six.
The defending champions all but guaranteed their semifinal spot with one round of Varsity Netball remaining, while Madibaz have some work to do going into the last round.