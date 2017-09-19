Chippa ready for fight tonight

Busy schedule challenge for team, but new coach building up confidence

His troops would be fighting to get maximum points from their Premier Soccer League fixture against SuperSport United tonight at the Lucas Moripe Stadium (kickoff 7.30pm) in Pretoria, Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi said.

The Port Elizabeth side have had a busy schedule since returning from their two-week international break. Tonight’s game will be their third match in seven days.

Chippa were able to get a point from their previous league fixture in a boring goalless draw against Platinum Stars at the weekend.

“We are playing away and a point away will be a good enough result. But not all the games are away. Some, we need to go for the three points.

“Three points tonight will be a bonus for us, but we are gunning for maximum points,” he said.

Moloi was announced last week as the club’s new caretaker coach after the sacking of Dan Malesela.

He said getting the players’ confidence levels back up from their disappointing 3-1 loss to Baroka was his main priority right now.

“It’s going to be a difficult game playing against SuperSport, who have been playing a good brand of football so far.

“They are also playing in the Africa Cup, so they are coming with a lot of experience and confidence.

“The games are coming quick now, we are playing our third game in seven days. We need to work on confidence and self belief.

“If you look at the Platinum Stars game, our passing was not up to scratch and the normal type of football that we play was not there.