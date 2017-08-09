Tinkler happy with SuperSport players’ form

Supersport United coach Eric Tinkler is happy with his players’ fitness levels ahead of the new season as he prepares for his first match since his appointment to replace Stuart Baxter last month.

Tinkler believes the fact that SuperSport played their last competitive match as recently as July 8 when they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederations Cup‚ coupled with a well-timed break for the players‚ will stand them in good stead for the coming season.

“I sat down with our sports scientist Zack and we discussed what is the maximum time we could give the players off and also ensuring that the players don’t lose their physical preparation‚” Tinkler said.

“We felt that the period will be sufficient enough and obviously building them back in terms of the intensity of our training sessions‚ we could get them back to the levels that they needed to be at.

“We’ve played two full 90-minute games so far with the squad and they’ve come through that without any complaints.