Talk of Gibson as SA coach encourages Faf

Skipper receives positive feedback about possible replacement for Domingo

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has liked what he has heard about potential new Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson. The current England bowling coach, Gibson has been tipped to succeed Russell Domingo, whose contract with Cricket South Africa expired after the end of a tour that finished with a 3-1 series defeat following England’s 177-run win in the fourth test at Old Trafford on Monday.

“I have asked the England team for their thoughts on Ottis, and they’ve given me positive feedback,“Du Plessis said after a reverse that completed a tough tour for South Africa.

They also suffered one-day and Twenty20 series losses to England, as well as a disappointing first-round exit in the Champions Trophy.

“I believe [England’s] players are good judges, and will be honest with their reflections on a guy [and whether] he’ll work as a head coach.

“They’ve said some really good, positive things about him.

“Personally, if he is going to be the guy, we have to get to learn about each other first.”

Meanwhile, England head coach Trevor Bayliss indicated he was getting ready for life without 48-year-old former West Indies head coach Gibson as a member of his backroom staff.

“I only found out from you guys [the media] — that’s the first we’d heard of it,” Bayliss said of British media reports linking Gibson with the South Africa post. “There’s nothing been finalised yet.”

Meanwhile, Du Plessis said he had held talks with CSA chiefs about the future identity of the South Africa coach. “There were conversations,“he said. “The first was ‘were we happy with Russell?’, and the guys said yes.

“Then it was the panel’s decision to try and see if there was someone they could see who would possibly take the team forward.”