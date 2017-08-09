Gold again for Wayde in 400m

World champion moves step closer to rare double victory with plenty of gas still in tank

Wayde van Niekerk retained his 400m world crown as he easily beat the field in London last night. And tomorrow he is scheduled to bid for the 200m title as he seeks a rare world championship double.

Van Niekerk eased off dramatically at the end of the one-lapper before crossing the line in 43.98sec, slower than his 43.48 winning his first title in Beijing two years ago and his 43.03 world record at the Olympics last year.

Steven Gardiner was second in 44.41 and Abdalelah Haroun, of Qatar, third in 44.48 in what was the slowest 400m final since 2011.

But that was not Van Niekerk’s fault, with his closest rivals falling away before the final.

Former Olympic champions Kirani James and LaShawn Merritt were not in the top eight.

James never got to London and Merritt failed to qualify for the final.

Then Isaac Makwala, of Botswana, another pretender to Van Niekerk’s crown, was forced to withdraw from the championships after organisers feared he had contracted norovirus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhoea. Having been placed under quarantine until 2pm today, he was refused entry to the stadium yesterday.

“We have so far been made aware of approximately 30 people reporting illness and two of these cases have been confirmed as norovirus,” world governing body the IAAF said last night.

Makwala, 30, has enjoyed a great year, but now he can only wonder what might have been, especially in the 200m where he boasted a faster personal best than the South African.