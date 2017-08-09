Gold again for Wayde in 400m
World champion moves step closer to rare double victory with plenty of gas still in tank
Wayde van Niekerk retained his 400m world crown as he easily beat the field in London last night. And tomorrow he is scheduled to bid for the 200m title as he seeks a rare world championship double.
Van Niekerk eased off dramatically at the end of the one-lapper before crossing the line in 43.98sec, slower than his 43.48 winning his first title in Beijing two years ago and his 43.03 world record at the Olympics last year.
Steven Gardiner was second in 44.41 and Abdalelah Haroun, of Qatar, third in 44.48 in what was the slowest 400m final since 2011.
But that was not Van Niekerk’s fault, with his closest rivals falling away before the final.
Former Olympic champions Kirani James and LaShawn Merritt were not in the top eight.
James never got to London and Merritt failed to qualify for the final.
Then Isaac Makwala, of Botswana, another pretender to Van Niekerk’s crown, was forced to withdraw from the championships after organisers feared he had contracted norovirus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhoea. Having been placed under quarantine until 2pm today, he was refused entry to the stadium yesterday.
“We have so far been made aware of approximately 30 people reporting illness and two of these cases have been confirmed as norovirus,” world governing body the IAAF said last night.
Makwala, 30, has enjoyed a great year, but now he can only wonder what might have been, especially in the 200m where he boasted a faster personal best than the South African.
It is unlikely he would have beaten Van Niekerk in the 400m, but he might have pushed him.
The slower times will suit Van Niekerk just fine because he will have that much more gas in his tank to see him through the 200m semifinals tonight and then the final tomorrow.
He joins high-jumper Hestrie Cloete as the only South African to have retained a world title, after she won in 2001 and 2003.
He is also the only South African sportsman to have won two world titles and an Olympic crown in consecutive years.
Now Van Niekerk is looking to join American legend Michael Johnson as the only person to win a 400m-200m double at the world championships.
Hopes of Africa taking all three men’s track finals on the night were thwarted by Frenchman Pierre-Ambroise Bosse in the 800m, where Nijel Amos, of Botswana, the silver medallist here at the 2012 London Olympics, faded into fifth place. Conseslus Kipruto, of Kenya, won the 3 000m steeplechase with none of his rivals able to answer his kick on the final lap.
So far Kenya, South Africa and Ethiopia are among the top four nations atop the medals table. The US, Kenya and SA are the only ones with more than one gold medal.
SA now have four medals, equalling their best hauls of Paris 2003 and Daegu 2011.
And they will have a great chance of getting two more golds, from Van Niekerk in the 200m and Caster Semenya in the women’s 800m.
Earlier, Justin Palframan advanced to tonight’s 200m semifinals as a fastest loser, but Wenda Nel was eliminated from the 400m hurdles as she ended fourth in her semifinal in 55.70.