Caster fresh and fit for 800m heats
Caster Semenya insists she will be fresh for the 800m heats tomorrow night despite her late kick to take third place in the 1 500m at the world championships on Monday night.
The South African charged from near the back of the field on the final lap to snatch the bronze medal from Briton Laura Muir by seven-hundredths of a second in London.
But she was unfazed about the possible after-effects of her energy-sapping heroics.
“I will recover,” Semenya said afterwards. “It’s two days, man, and we train every day so for me it’s not a big deal.”
She said a gut feeling had made her decide to go for the 1 500m-800m double only a few weeks earlier, shortly before the last Diamond League meet in Monaco.
“Follow your heart, I listen to my instinct, it tells me ‘double’. I do it.
“I knew I’m going to win a medal so it’s not a big deal for me.” She vowed there would be more double attempts. “This is just the beginning. You’ll be seeing more of me in the 800m and 1 500m,” Semenya said at the post-race media conference.
Semenya said she liked pushing herself. “I enjoy all the challenges. I like a challenge.
“Always I train for 400m, 800m and 1 500m, so for me trying to spice [things] up with this event, I’m quite happy with it.
“I think I can do better in future,” she said, adding that she intended repeating the double at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast.
The 26-year-old pointed out she was still learning how to do the longer race.
This was only the 22nd time Semenya has run a 1 500m race since 2009, and just her fourth outside Africa.
“For me, this is about getting experience. I’m still 26, it’s all about growing into middle and long distance. I think it was a wise decision, taking this gamble. It’ll always be something that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
Semenya dished up charm at times during the media conference, like when she became animated while praising the gold and silver medallists sitting alongside her.
Once again, Semenya was forced to field questions on the hyperandrogenism case that is before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
The CAS scrapped the IAAF’s hyperandrongenism policy two years ago, but now the world governing body for athletics is coming back with what it says is evidence to prove the policy should be reinstated.
“It’s none of my business, it’s their business,” Semenya said. “My business is to train hard. I’m not really interested.
“Those are the lyrics they’ve been singing since 2009, so sometimes you get annoyed or you get bored.”