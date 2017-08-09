Caster fresh and fit for 800m heats

Caster Semenya insists she will be fresh for the 800m heats tomorrow night despite her late kick to take third place in the 1 500m at the world championships on Monday night.

The South African charged from near the back of the field on the final lap to snatch the bronze medal from Briton Laura Muir by seven-hundredths of a second in London.

But she was unfazed about the possible after-effects of her energy-sapping heroics.

“I will recover,” Semenya said afterwards. “It’s two days, man, and we train every day so for me it’s not a big deal.”

She said a gut feeling had made her decide to go for the 1 500m-800m double only a few weeks earlier, shortly before the last Diamond League meet in Monaco.

“Follow your heart, I listen to my instinct, it tells me ‘double’. I do it.

“I knew I’m going to win a medal so it’s not a big deal for me.” She vowed there would be more double attempts. “This is just the beginning. You’ll be seeing more of me in the 800m and 1 500m,” Semenya said at the post-race media conference.

Semenya said she liked pushing herself. “I enjoy all the challenges. I like a challenge.

“Always I train for 400m, 800m and 1 500m, so for me trying to spice [things] up with this event, I’m quite happy with it.