Brent, 17, makes black belt history

Brent Smith, 17, of the Eastern Cape Shotokan-Ryu Karate Grahamstown, made history as the youngest winner of the Men’s Open Black Belt Kata at the Secko Karate Championships at the Fish River Sun Hotel.

Isa Ayob, of the Titan Karate Club in Port Elizabeth, took a close second place.

More than 350 karateka contested this year’s championship in the junior, novice and elite categories at the weekend.

Karate styles represented at the competition were ShotokanRyu, Shorin-Ryu and Goju-Ryu.

The tournament is a platform for many Eastern Cape karate stars to show their mettle.

The King Karate Clubs of Grahamstown and Port Alfred shared overall top honours, with the always competitive Joza Karate Club coming third.