Bok squad put through paces at PE stadium

South Africa’s preparations for their opening Rugby Championship clash began in earnest when coach Allister Coetzee put his charges through their paces at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday.

After gathering at their team hotel in the morning, the 34-man squad were given little time to settle before a training session under the watchful eye of Coetzee and his assistants.

The Boks kick off their Rugby Championship campaign with a tough opener against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday next week.

Among the players were a big Lions contingent who were involved in an energy-sapping Super Rugby final against the Crusaders in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“As for now, when they arrive, we will have a look at the Lions players, who have put a lot of mileage on the clock, but we will make sure that they are well rested,” Coetzee said.

“Similarly in June, before the French series, players came out of Super Rugby and that is why we did not start training here in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

“So Monday was an extra day to recover to make sure that when they pitched up here they have had 48 to 72 hours of recovery and that will be ongoing when they are in Port Elizabeth.

“It is similar for us and the Argentine players coming out of Super Rugby. Sometimes it is great having teams in the final, but then you know you start with the Rugby Championship.

“But I think I have a very capable management and medical team with me. There is also great collaboration between the franchises.

“The players have been monitored on a weekly basis so we know where we stand with them and their conditioning.

“That is where the indaba helped last year where we worked with staff from the franchises. The test will come when we have players competing in the Pro14 as well.”

The coach said his team planned to maintain the momentum they gained from a crushing 3-0 series over France in June.