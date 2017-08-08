Mixed fortunes for Collegiate in Bloem
Collegiate made the annual trip to Bloemfontein at the weekend to take on their counterparts from Oranje Girls, while also playing some matches against Eunice.
The weekend kicked off with the tennis and chess teams competing, with mixed results.
Oranje’s tennis team proved too strong for their Collegiate counterparts, winning both the singles and the doubles.
The chess girls turned the tables on Oranje, winning by three boards to one.
Collegiate’s hockey teams then took on Oranje on Saturday, with the girls gearing up for some tough encounters against one of the strongest hockey schools in the country.
The visitors managed to win all the U14 games, lost only one U16 fixture and were competitive in the open division.
The first team game proved to be a thrilling affair.
Oranje opened the scoring in the 10th minute, carving a hole through the Collegiate defence.
The Port Elizabeth girls went into the break 1-0 down, but had everything to play for as they had created some good chances of their own.
After considerable pressure on Oranje’s goal, Staci Edwards managed to squeeze one past the keeper to level matters, only for Oranje to reply with a second.
After losing captain Harriet Bisdee early on with a finger injury, the Collegiate girls played with a real grit and were richly rewarded when Edwards doubled her tally with a simple tap in on the far post to make it 2-2.
Oranje then broke the hearts of the large contingent of Collegiate supporters by scoring the winner with four minutes left.
THE first netball team had a tough weekend, losing both fixtures to Eunice and Oranje.
However, there is a sense that Collegiate are building in the right direction, with coach Eulene Grobbelaar at the helm.
Her U16A team pipped Eunice and then ran Oranje very close.