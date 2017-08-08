Mixed fortunes for Collegiate in Bloem

Collegiate made the annual trip to Bloemfontein at the weekend to take on their counterparts from Oranje Girls, while also playing some matches against Eunice.

The weekend kicked off with the tennis and chess teams competing, with mixed results.

Oranje’s tennis team proved too strong for their Collegiate counterparts, winning both the singles and the doubles.

The chess girls turned the tables on Oranje, winning by three boards to one.

Collegiate’s hockey teams then took on Oranje on Saturday, with the girls gearing up for some tough encounters against one of the strongest hockey schools in the country.

The visitors managed to win all the U14 games, lost only one U16 fixture and were competitive in the open division.

The first team game proved to be a thrilling affair.