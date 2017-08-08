Lebese not going anywhere – coach

Unsettled Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese continues to be linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, but his coach Steve Komphela has insisted that the player is not going anywhere.

Komphela said yesterday the furious speculation did not change anything and he expected the popular player to report for training as normal this morning.

“George is still with us‚” Komphela said yesterday.

“Not unless there is something you know that I do not know, but George is with us‚ he will be at training [today].”

Lebese lost his place in the Chiefs side last season and was in and out of the Chiefs squad during a largely forgettable campaign.

Even some of his staunchest fans began to question his commitment, and speculation hit overdrive when he wrote on his Twitter account that all he wanted was to play football and it did not matter what colour shirt he would be wearing next season.

Komphela said he had had numerous conversations with Lebese since reports of his unhappiness came to the fore and he remained committed to the Chiefs cause.