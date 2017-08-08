Lebese not going anywhere – coach
Unsettled Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese continues to be linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, but his coach Steve Komphela has insisted that the player is not going anywhere.
Komphela said yesterday the furious speculation did not change anything and he expected the popular player to report for training as normal this morning.
“George is still with us‚” Komphela said yesterday.
“Not unless there is something you know that I do not know, but George is with us‚ he will be at training [today].”
Lebese lost his place in the Chiefs side last season and was in and out of the Chiefs squad during a largely forgettable campaign.
Even some of his staunchest fans began to question his commitment, and speculation hit overdrive when he wrote on his Twitter account that all he wanted was to play football and it did not matter what colour shirt he would be wearing next season.
Komphela said he had had numerous conversations with Lebese since reports of his unhappiness came to the fore and he remained committed to the Chiefs cause.
“He is committed to playing for the team. There are actually more conversations that we have with George that the two of us discuss.
“We say: ‘But where does the speculation come from?’ But understanding the nature of the business and the nature of perspectives and opinions‚ you cannot stop people from saying things.
“Sometimes it pains me because I love football players and I love people I work with,” Komphela said.
“Before you lead them‚ you have got to love them. I love all players I work with.
“Now sometimes when certain things come‚ I do not immediately respond. I go to the person affected in the comment so that clarity is there,” he said.
Chiefs get their season under way this weekend when they face SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
MTN8 fixtures:
Friday August 11 Bidvest Wits vs Golden Arrows – Bidvest Stadium (8pm) Saturday August 12 Cape Town City vs Polokwane City – Cape Town Stadium (3pm) Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – Moses Mabhida Stadium (8.15pm) Sunday August 13 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United – Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm)