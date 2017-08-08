Hectic start to Pro14 as Kings tackle tough away games

After two tough away matches in Europe against the Scarlets and Connacht, the Kings return to Port Elizabeth to host Leinster and Zebre in Guinness Pro14 clashes at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next month.

It will be a hectic start for the Kings, who face defending Pro14 champions Scarlets in Wales in their first match on September 2 before travelling to Ireland to face Connacht in their second game.

Port Elizabeth fans will have their first taste of Pro14 when the Kings face Leinster at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on either September 15 or 16.

The Kings are also at home the following weekend when they take on Italian side Zebre.

The Kings have yet to name their squad or coach, although they are working frantically behind the scenes to ensure they have a competitive squad.

It is expected that Deon Davids, who coached the Kings in Super Rugby, will be given the nod to coach the side.

The 14 teams are divided into two conferences of seven in the new expanded competition structure.

Sides play teams in their own section home and away, while they have home or away matches versus outfits from the other conference.

That means a total of 21 regular season matches, with the top three teams from each conference progressing to the playoffs, which will comprise quarterfinals, semis and the final. Competition chairman Gerald Davies said he was filled with excitement over the prospects for the new season.