Hectic start to Pro14 as Kings tackle tough away games
After two tough away matches in Europe against the Scarlets and Connacht, the Kings return to Port Elizabeth to host Leinster and Zebre in Guinness Pro14 clashes at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next month.
It will be a hectic start for the Kings, who face defending Pro14 champions Scarlets in Wales in their first match on September 2 before travelling to Ireland to face Connacht in their second game.
Port Elizabeth fans will have their first taste of Pro14 when the Kings face Leinster at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on either September 15 or 16.
The Kings are also at home the following weekend when they take on Italian side Zebre.
The Kings have yet to name their squad or coach, although they are working frantically behind the scenes to ensure they have a competitive squad.
It is expected that Deon Davids, who coached the Kings in Super Rugby, will be given the nod to coach the side.
The 14 teams are divided into two conferences of seven in the new expanded competition structure.
Sides play teams in their own section home and away, while they have home or away matches versus outfits from the other conference.
That means a total of 21 regular season matches, with the top three teams from each conference progressing to the playoffs, which will comprise quarterfinals, semis and the final. Competition chairman Gerald Davies said he was filled with excitement over the prospects for the new season.
“The strength of the Guinness Pro14 has always been in the diversity of cultures that we have in Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales,” the former Wales and Lions great said.
“Now we add South Africa, a country with a tremendous passion and heritage in rugby union as we broaden the horizons by pitting north versus south on a regular basis.
“It’s a prospect that should whet the appetite of rugby people everywhere.
“I am filled with excitement about the prospect of seeing the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings taking on the best that Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy have to offer.
“The Cheetahs are renowned for their running style of play and for the number of Springboks who emerge.
“The Southern Kings have their Eastern Province heritage, which includes notable victories over the British and Irish Lions in the past century.
“Bringing together club teams from five tier one nations represents exciting new territory for the championship and also enhances the international calibre and flavour of the Guinness Pro14.
“The anticipation of watching all 14 teams create history this season is matched only by the knowledge that these are just the first steps towards a very prosperous future for the championship.”
The Kings’ opening fixtures: September 2: Scarlets v Southern Kings. September 8/9: Connacht v Southern Kings September 15/16: Southern Kings v Leinster September 22/23: Southern Kings v Zebre September 29/30: Dragons v Southern Kings