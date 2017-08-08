Double bid still alive for Wayde

Van Niekerk, Simbine in 200m semis, Semenya wins 1 500m bronze medal

Wayde van Niekerk ran as smooth as silk to advance past the 200m heats at the world championships in London last night, reaching the halfway mark of his double attempt.

Friend Akani Simbine, managing his hip impingement, also went through, but Clarence Munyai, after thinking he had joined his more famous teammates in the semifinals, was disqualified for a lane violation.

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya unleashed a late charge from far down the field to steal the 1 500m bronze medal in a tight contest.

Third-last going into the final lap and fifth into the home straight, Semenya chased down the front-runners, but had to dip on the line to nudge British favourite Laura Muir off the podium by seven-hundredths of a second.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the Olympic 1 500m champion, won in 4min 02.59sec, ahead of American Jennifer Simpson (4:02.76).

Semenya, who fell to the ground after losing her balance in the battle for the line, clocked 4:02.90.

Semenya will compete again on Thursday, in the 800m heats.

Van Niekerk was slow out of the blocks but then picked up his pace around the bend to take the lead into the home straight ahead of Briton Daniel Talbot.

The Olympic champion, who attempts

to defend his 400m world title tonight, eased off to allow Talbot to cross the line with him, both clocking 20.16.