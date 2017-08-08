Double bid still alive for Wayde
Van Niekerk, Simbine in 200m semis, Semenya wins 1 500m bronze medal
Wayde van Niekerk ran as smooth as silk to advance past the 200m heats at the world championships in London last night, reaching the halfway mark of his double attempt.
Friend Akani Simbine, managing his hip impingement, also went through, but Clarence Munyai, after thinking he had joined his more famous teammates in the semifinals, was disqualified for a lane violation.
Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya unleashed a late charge from far down the field to steal the 1 500m bronze medal in a tight contest.
Third-last going into the final lap and fifth into the home straight, Semenya chased down the front-runners, but had to dip on the line to nudge British favourite Laura Muir off the podium by seven-hundredths of a second.
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the Olympic 1 500m champion, won in 4min 02.59sec, ahead of American Jennifer Simpson (4:02.76).
Semenya, who fell to the ground after losing her balance in the battle for the line, clocked 4:02.90.
Semenya will compete again on Thursday, in the 800m heats.
Van Niekerk was slow out of the blocks but then picked up his pace around the bend to take the lead into the home straight ahead of Briton Daniel Talbot.
The Olympic champion, who attempts
to defend his 400m world title tonight, eased off to allow Talbot to cross the line with him, both clocking 20.16.
For Van Niekerk, it is three races down and three to go.
He has been through the 400m heats and semifinals and now the 200m preliminaries; he faces the 400m final tonight and the 200m semifinals and final over the next two nights.
Simbine secured his spot in the 200m semifinals tomorrow night by finishing second in his race behind America Isiah Young, clocking 20.26.
“It’s holding up,” Simbine, who finished fifth in the 100m despite his hip woes, said.
“I get treatment every day. We’re managing it so it’s getting there.”
He insisted he was looking to enjoy himself rather than being hellbent on trying to share the podium with Van Niekerk, as he had stated last week.
“Let’s just hope and see what happens. I’m really hoping just to get through each round and finish off healthy. That’s the most important part,” he said. Simbine was a semifinalist of this event at the last world championships in Beijing two years ago.
“The 200m for me is the more enjoyable race because I don’t have too much pressure, as in the 100m.
“I decided, let me just run and see what happens. I didn’t put so much expectation on myself. I said to my body ‘let’s go and run and see what we can put out’.”
Wenda Nel qualified from the women’s 400m hurdles heats, finishing second in 55.49sec.