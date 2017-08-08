Caster Semenya on Monday night batted off questions about the looming court case on hyperandrongenism‚ saying she at times feels annoyed or bored discussing the issue that has dogged her since 2009.

Semenya‚ who had won the bronze medal in the women’s 1500m at the world championships in London earlier in the night‚ faced three questions on the issue at the post-race press conference.

“It’s none of my business‚ it’s their business‚” replied Semenya‚ who ended third behind Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and American Jenny Simpson.

The world governing body for athletics‚ the IAAF‚ is preparing evidence for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland in a bid to have its hyperandrogenism policy reinstated.

The CAS scrapped the policy two years ago‚ saying there was no proof that female runners with elevated levels of naturally produced testosterone had an advantage.

The court is set to hear the matter next month.

“My business is to train hard and see what I can come up with in competition. I’m not really interested‚” said Semenya.

“Those are the lyrics they’ve been singing since 2009‚ so sometimes you get annoyed or you get bored.”

Pressed on whether the CAS decision could be a problem for her‚ Semenya replied: “As a human you just get to a point where you just focus on you.

“I don’t work for IAAF. I’m Caster Semenya‚ I’m an athlete. I focus more on my future.

“For me‚ such allegations‚ they’re not my business so for me‚ they do their job‚ I do my job. I have no problem with such things.”

She was similarly dismissive when asked if she thought it would be unfair if the CAS were to rule that she must undergo hormonal treatment to be allowed to compete.

“I have no time for nonsense. So medication‚ no medication‚ I’m an athlete.”

