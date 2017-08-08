Captain for Boks battle undecided
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has not decided who will lead the Springboks into battle against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday next week.
Coetzee, who arrived in Port Elizabeth yesterday to start preparing for the opening test in the Rugby Championship, said he would make a decision later in the week.
First choice captain Warren Whiteley has not recovered from a groin injury and is only expected to be back in the frame in six weeks time.
It remains unclear whether Eben Etzebeth, who stepped in to take Whiteley’s place for the third test against France at Ellis Park, will retain the captaincy.
Etzebeth became the Boks’ 59th captain against the French when South Africa stormed to a 3-0 series whitewash.
When Etzebeth took over the captaincy, Coetzee said: “Eben is the team’s vice-captain and we’d already decided and planned at our camp in Plettenberg Bay what would happen if Warren was ruled out at any stage.”
Speaking in Port Elizabeth yesterday, Coetzee said the captaincy issue had not been decided.
“We are working on the basis of a leadership group. In that group are Siya Kolisi, Elton Jantjies and Beast Mtawarira, who are in there with Eben,” he said.
“With Warren out, we will have a look because there are a lot of leaders in this side and Jaco Kriel has also been doing well as captain.
“It is important for the players in the leadership group to understand that they all have to chip in now.
“I will make that decision later in the week.
“We will have a discussion around that when they all arrive. Captaincy is always a big thing in our country and people want to know who it will be.
“Naturally, Warren is a setback for us, not only as a captain, but also as a player.
“Injuries are part of the game and at one time or another there are other leaders that must come forward to lead the side.”
The Springbok squad arrive in Port Elizabeth this morning and will have a training session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this afternoon.
Prop Mtawarira is recovering from a neck injury sustained in June. He will, however, join the Bok squad in Port Elizabeth, where his return to play will be closely monitored and a call on his availability for selection made during the course of the two weeks.
“We have planned for all eventualities and replacements will only be called upon when needed,” Coetzee said.
The coach said Trevor Nyakane had the ability to cover both sides of the scrum.
“Trevor has worked hard and has met conditioning targets which were set before the June series.”
The squad: Forwards: Uzair Cassiem‚ Lood de Jager‚ Dan du Preez‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Lizo Gqoboka‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Jaco Kriel‚ Frans Malherbe‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Teboho Mohoje‚ Franco Mostert‚ Tendai Mtawarira‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Coenie Oosthuizen‚ Chiliboy Ralepelle. Backs: Curwin Bosch‚ Andries Coetzee‚ Ross Cronje‚ Damian de Allende‚ Warrick Gelant‚ Francois Hougaard‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Dillyn Leyds‚ Rudy Paige‚ Handré Pollard‚ Raymond Rhule‚ Jan Serfontein‚ Courtnall Skosan‚ Francois Venter.