Captain for Boks battle undecided

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has not decided who will lead the Springboks into battle against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday next week.

Coetzee, who arrived in Port Elizabeth yesterday to start preparing for the opening test in the Rugby Championship, said he would make a decision later in the week.

First choice captain Warren Whiteley has not recovered from a groin injury and is only expected to be back in the frame in six weeks time.

It remains unclear whether Eben Etzebeth, who stepped in to take Whiteley’s place for the third test against France at Ellis Park, will retain the captaincy.

Etzebeth became the Boks’ 59th captain against the French when South Africa stormed to a 3-0 series whitewash.

When Etzebeth took over the captaincy, Coetzee said: “Eben is the team’s vice-captain and we’d already decided and planned at our camp in Plettenberg Bay what would happen if Warren was ruled out at any stage.”

Speaking in Port Elizabeth yesterday, Coetzee said the captaincy issue had not been decided.

“We are working on the basis of a leadership group. In that group are Siya Kolisi, Elton Jantjies and Beast Mtawarira, who are in there with Eben,” he said.

“With Warren out, we will have a look because there are a lot of leaders in this side and Jaco Kriel has also been doing well as captain.

“It is important for the players in the leadership group to understand that they all have to chip in now.