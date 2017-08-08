Bok coach relishing Friendly City’s support

Sprinkbok coach Allister Coetzee believes Port Elizabeth is not known as the Friendly City for nothing and he is counting on massive home support when his side face Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19.

The Boks, who are defending a proud unbeaten record at the stadium, will assemble in Port Elizabeth this morning and have a training session at the stadium later in the day.

Since beating the All Blacks in the opening test at the stadium in 2011, South Africa have beaten Scotland and Ireland and drawn against England at the venue. “It is really great to be back in the Eastern Cape because Grahamstown is my home town,” Coetzee said.

“I asked for the camp to start here in Port Elizabeth – we had a similar experience ahead of the French series in Plettenberg Bay and that really went well.

“People hardly get to see the Springboks a lot in this part of the world and it is really great to be here.

“Port Elizabeth is not called the Friendly City for nothing and there are massive [numbers of] Springbok supporters here.

“It is great for the team to be in this environment.

“There are fantastic facilities at the stadium and we are really well looked after.”

The Springboks will also train at various other venues across the city, to be announced later in the week, so that fans can watch their preparations.

They will attend an EP Rugby Union fundraising dinner at the Boardwalk on Saturday.

But before that, at 8am on Saturday, Coetzee and selected players will hold a 2023 Rugby World Cup bid flag-hoisting event at the Donkin Reserve.

Coetzee said he was pleased with the largely unchanged 34-man squad named for the Port Elizabeth test, which allowed for greater continuity and consistency.

“Our players must be well-conditioned, match-fit and also be able to make good onfield decisions,” he said.

“We are also looking for continuity, experience and combinations – all elements which I believe are reflected in the current squad selection.”

He praised the good form of the Bok players during the French series and the Super Rugby competition, which has allowed him to keep squad changes to a minimum.

“All of the Springboks who were in action in the June tests and the latter part of the Super Rugby campaign played very well and I have no doubt they will bring that form with them when we assemble,” Coetzee said.

“Some players have initially missed out on selection due to various reasons, but this squad is not cast in stone and changes can be made as we progress through the tournament.

"I always said it must be difficult for a player to force himself into the squad, and I am really pleased that through their performances they have again earned selection to the Springbok group."