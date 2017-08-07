Wayde on track for 400m gold

Olympic champ cruises into final and vows to pull through

Wayde van Niekerk cruised into tomorrow night’s 400m world championship final, and insisted he was up to proving once again he was the best in the world despite suffering occasional dips in confidence.

Van Niekerk, looking to defend the crown he won in Beijing two years ago, spoke about similar doubts ahead of his record-breaking victory at the Rio Olympics last year.

Last night, he came out the bend running second – as happened in the heats – behind Baboloki Thebe, of Botswana.

But as he did in the previous round, Van Niekerk increased the pace to cross the line first in 44.22sec.

Steve Gardiner, of Bahamas, was the quickest overall, winning the first heat in 43.89, while Isaac Makwala, the other Botswana star, took the third semifinal in 44.30.

“I am giving myself a tough time, I won’t lie to you,” Van Niekerk said.

“There’s so much doubt, but at the same time so much belief – so it’s like a good and evil fight in my mind. “But I’ll pull through, I always do. “It’s a competition we have to go through to be the best and I’m up for it,” Van Niekerk said.

He intended coming off the bend in front tomorrow night.

With the 200m heats tonight, Van Niekerk has been looking to keep gas in the tank.