Marquez wins again

World MotoGP champ holds on to lead Spanish podium sweep

Honda’s Marc Marquez led a Spanish podium sweep at the Czech GP yesterday to extend his MotoGP world championship lead with a second straight win. Dani Pedrosa was second almost 13 seconds back, ahead of Maverick Vinales in third, and nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi in fourth.

“I could have gone faster but there was no need to do so, I had it won and I’m not taking those risks anymore,” the three-time world champion said.

However, he celebrated by standing on his bike as he rode past the main stand to an ovation.

“These kind of races [mixed weather] can be very challenging and you have to remain focused,” Marquez said after negotiating his tyre change early.