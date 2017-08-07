Marquez wins again
World MotoGP champ holds on to lead Spanish podium sweep
Honda’s Marc Marquez led a Spanish podium sweep at the Czech GP yesterday to extend his MotoGP world championship lead with a second straight win. Dani Pedrosa was second almost 13 seconds back, ahead of Maverick Vinales in third, and nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi in fourth.
“I could have gone faster but there was no need to do so, I had it won and I’m not taking those risks anymore,” the three-time world champion said.
However, he celebrated by standing on his bike as he rode past the main stand to an ovation.
“These kind of races [mixed weather] can be very challenging and you have to remain focused,” Marquez said after negotiating his tyre change early.
The result leaves the overall standings on a relative razor’s edge as Marquez leads with 154 points, ahead of Vinales on 140, Andrea Dovizioso on 133, Rossi on 132, and Pedrosa on 123.
In his third win of the season, the defending champion Marquez was in imperious form, starting from pole and dominating, holding his nerve during the tyre change as he temporarily dropped down the field before gradually extending his lead.
After winning in a similar fashion at the German GP, Marquez has galvanised the defence of his title that was in danger of being taken by Yamaha tyro Vinales, who took a big early lead but who is now second after 10 of 18 races.
Having three Spaniards on the podium was a fine tribute to 13time world champion Angel Nieto, who popularised motorbike racing in Spain and who was killed at 70 in a quad bike accident last week.
Ahead of the day’s proceedings riders and teams from all categories gathered behind a banner saying Gracias Maestro (Thanks Master) and respected a minute’s silence.