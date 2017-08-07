Malesela downplays Chippa win

Coach aims to work on team’s mental strength ahead of season start

Chippa United coach Dan “Dance” Malesela does not want to read too much into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Premiers Cup at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

And if the Chilli Boys were to avoid fighting relegation come the end of the 2017-18 Absa Premiership League, Malesela said he had to work on his players’ mental strength.

He said on Saturday that he had to work on “fixing” the players’ minds ahead of the start of the season.

“We need to be very consistent in terms of our thinking, because this game is controlled by this thing, upstairs,” he said, pointing to his head.

Malesela said it would be disrespectful to the other 15 teams in the league if he were to predict where they would finish this season, based on Saturday’s game.

“You can’t judge through this game, you know, otherwise I’d be disrespecting other PSL clubs. We play Kaizer Chiefs and I’m thinking other PSL clubs are a walkover or something. That would be very wrong of me.

“You can’t judge now. You have to take a number of games in the league and then start saying ‘oh now there’s direction’.

“And you must understand [with] friendlies sometimes people want to impress to [be in] the starting lineup, and you’d be deceived if you start thinking we have arrived or anything like that,” he said.