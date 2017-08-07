Long-jump stars hope to inspire kids

Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai hope their lengthy journeys from poverty and despair to longjump glory in London will inspire youngsters.

At the world championships in London on Saturday night, Manyonga, 26, floated to gold with his second leap of 8.48m, while Samaai, 25, claimed the bronze on 8.32m.

“Luvo [was] a drug addict,” Samaai said. “He just came back and he just won a frikkin’ gold medal at the world champs, so that’s an amazing story for him.

“Me, I had to walk 10km to the track and back each and every single day [to train]. So what doesn’t motivate you from this?

“Now both of us are standing on a podium, not just for ourselves, but representing each and every single person who’s [been] through the same circumstances that we went through.”

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga, who grew up in Mbekweni, won the world under-20 championships in 2010 and ended fifth at his maiden senior showpiece the following year.

Then he tested positive for tik in 2012 and was slapped with an 18-month ban.

That is when his real battle came, succumbing to an addiction so bad those around him feared he would die.

He went clean two or so years ago, but the Pretoria-based star still lives in a rehabilitation facility.

Samaai’s Amstelhof neighbourhood was patrolled by gangsters, but his talent was so obvious even to them that they actually encouraged him and didn’t attempt to entice him into their lifestyle.

Born less than 10 months apart in different townships around Paarl, Samaai and Manyonga first met as teenage rivals on the athletics track about a decade ago.