Long-jump stars hope to inspire kids
Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai hope their lengthy journeys from poverty and despair to longjump glory in London will inspire youngsters.
At the world championships in London on Saturday night, Manyonga, 26, floated to gold with his second leap of 8.48m, while Samaai, 25, claimed the bronze on 8.32m.
“Luvo [was] a drug addict,” Samaai said. “He just came back and he just won a frikkin’ gold medal at the world champs, so that’s an amazing story for him.
“Me, I had to walk 10km to the track and back each and every single day [to train]. So what doesn’t motivate you from this?
“Now both of us are standing on a podium, not just for ourselves, but representing each and every single person who’s [been] through the same circumstances that we went through.”
Olympic silver medallist Manyonga, who grew up in Mbekweni, won the world under-20 championships in 2010 and ended fifth at his maiden senior showpiece the following year.
Then he tested positive for tik in 2012 and was slapped with an 18-month ban.
That is when his real battle came, succumbing to an addiction so bad those around him feared he would die.
He went clean two or so years ago, but the Pretoria-based star still lives in a rehabilitation facility.
Samaai’s Amstelhof neighbourhood was patrolled by gangsters, but his talent was so obvious even to them that they actually encouraged him and didn’t attempt to entice him into their lifestyle.
Born less than 10 months apart in different townships around Paarl, Samaai and Manyonga first met as teenage rivals on the athletics track about a decade ago.
“Both of us were triple jumpers at first before getting into the long jump,” Samaai said.
“I used to beat him in the triple jump actually,” he said with a chuckle.
Samaai believes he and Manyonga can inspire others to follow their dreams.
“We’re from the Western Cape, we’re from Paarl. We were representing not just ourselves, we were representing so many people [who] believe in us and so many kids who [are] looking for an escape.
“This can be their escape saying, ‘if these guys can do it, we can also do it’.
“They just have to step up to their ability and get the support and just make it.” Manyonga agreed. “I just want to tell the country and my people who are following me, they must just go out there and show the world who they are.
“It doesn’t matter what’s going on in the moment, they must just believe in God.”
The duo, who knelt in brief prayer on the track straight after the competition ended, had arrived in London as the top two seeds for the competition.
Silver medallist Jarrion Lawson, of the US, was third.
Now Manyonga and Samaai want to stamp their dominance on the sport globally, saying they both believed they were capable of breaking American Mike Powell’s 8.95m world record from 1991.
“I want to get so much more in my bag, I want to get my bag full,” Manyonga, who set his 8.65m personal best at the national championships in April, said. Samaai did his 8.49 best in the same competition. “This is the beginning of something great, and let’s hope this is going to carry forward, not just for the two of us, but also for the juniors [U20] and the youth [U18] that’s been doing well,” Samaai said.
“Let’s hope they’re going to get the support.”