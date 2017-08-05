SA still on track

Semenya, jumpers through, now all eyes are on Wayde

Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai floated into tonight’s long jump final, and Caster Semenya looked comfortable in the 1 500m heats in the opening session of the world championships last night.

That was the good news for South Africa, but it didn’t all go according to script.

Akani Simbine had to advance as the fastest loser, and poor young Thando Roto exited in heart-breaking fashion as he was disqualified for false-starting in a heat starring Justin Gatlin.

The 21-year-old was full of smiles as he was introduced to a packed London Stadium, awaiting Usain Bolt in the final 100m heat and their home hero Mo Farah, but his over-eagerness to get out of the blocks saw him thrown out of the race.

Simbine wasn’t much happier with his own performance after finishing fourth in his heat, won by Julian Forte of Jamaica in the fastest time of the evening, 9.99.

Ivorian Ben Youssef Meite was second in 10.02 and Briton Reece Prescod third in 10.03.

Simbine was a distant fourth in 10.15.

The slowest 100m qualifying time was 10.24.

Bolt won his heat to finish eighth-fastest overall in 10.07, but if anyone suggested they might be a threat, it was American Christian Coleman, who eased up to record 10.01, winning the opening race of the evening.

Samaai was beaming after he had secured automatic qualification with his third and final jump of 8.14m, the third best effort of the evening.

“I just had to get on the board,” said Samaai. “I needed these jumps tonight to prepare for tomorrow.”

Manyonga beat the 8.05m he needed to advance to the final on his effort, sailing to 8.12m.

Zarck Visser, however, was officially SA’s first casualty of the championships.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist, who also missed out in Beijing, was unable to find his rhythm and his best jump of 7.66 saw him land near the bottom of the qualifying field.