SA still on track
Semenya, jumpers through, now all eyes are on Wayde
Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai floated into tonight’s long jump final, and Caster Semenya looked comfortable in the 1 500m heats in the opening session of the world championships last night.
That was the good news for South Africa, but it didn’t all go according to script.
Akani Simbine had to advance as the fastest loser, and poor young Thando Roto exited in heart-breaking fashion as he was disqualified for false-starting in a heat starring Justin Gatlin.
The 21-year-old was full of smiles as he was introduced to a packed London Stadium, awaiting Usain Bolt in the final 100m heat and their home hero Mo Farah, but his over-eagerness to get out of the blocks saw him thrown out of the race.
Simbine wasn’t much happier with his own performance after finishing fourth in his heat, won by Julian Forte of Jamaica in the fastest time of the evening, 9.99.
Ivorian Ben Youssef Meite was second in 10.02 and Briton Reece Prescod third in 10.03.
Simbine was a distant fourth in 10.15.
The slowest 100m qualifying time was 10.24.
Bolt won his heat to finish eighth-fastest overall in 10.07, but if anyone suggested they might be a threat, it was American Christian Coleman, who eased up to record 10.01, winning the opening race of the evening.
Samaai was beaming after he had secured automatic qualification with his third and final jump of 8.14m, the third best effort of the evening.
“I just had to get on the board,” said Samaai. “I needed these jumps tonight to prepare for tomorrow.”
Manyonga beat the 8.05m he needed to advance to the final on his effort, sailing to 8.12m.
Zarck Visser, however, was officially SA’s first casualty of the championships.
The Commonwealth Games silver medallist, who also missed out in Beijing, was unable to find his rhythm and his best jump of 7.66 saw him land near the bottom of the qualifying field.
Semenya’s heat was the fastest of the night, and she slipped to second-last early on before finishing strongly, second behind world recordholder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia.
The Olympic 800m champion clocked a season’s best 4min 02.84sec.
Victor Hogan failed to qualify in the men’s discus, and Stephen Mokoka was well out of the medals in the men’s 10 000m.
But if things go according to plan, these championships will be about Wayde Van Niekerk, who faces a gruelling schedule as he strives for greatness.
The Olympic 400m champion and world record-holder is bidding to become the second man after American legend Michael Johnson to win the 400m-200m double at a single championships.
Since Johnson achieved his in 1995, not a single athlete has come close to that, with no 400m medallist making a 200m podium.
Enter Van Niekerk, whose early career was hampered by hamstring trouble, and coach Tannie Ans Botha had to manage him carefully to keep him injur y-free.
After winning the Olympic crown in his 43.03 world record last year he didn’t race again that season, his minders saving him for the demands of 2017, the likes of which he has never experienced.
Today Van Niekerk starts the defence of his world crown in the 400m heats (11.45am SA time).
Tomorrow he has the semifinals (8.40pm) and on Monday the 200m heats (7.30pm).
On Tuesday night is the 400m final (10.52pm), and unlike the last two years, Van Niekerk has to keep going – the 200m semifinals on Wednesday (9.55pm) and eventually the 200m final on Thursday (10.52pm).
The coming six days offer him pain and struggle, but the reward at the end is massive.
He is one of three South Africans attempting doubles, but Van Niekerk’s is the one that has captured the world’s attention. Semenya is going for the 800m and the 1 500m.
Simbine has the ability to reach the podium in the 100m and 200m, although nobody is tipping him for gold; the world seems to want Bolt to bow out with his fourth 100m world championship title.
And who, apart from maybe Johnson himself, doesn’t want to see Van Niekerk take the golden double?