Late Rabada wicket puts SA back in the test at Old Trafford
Kagiso Rabada took the prize wicket of Ben Stokes as South Africa held England to 260 for six on yesterday’s first day of the fourth test at Old Trafford.
All-rounder Stokes, fresh from a hundred in England’s 239-run victory in the third test at The Oval, was leading a revival with the bat.
But fast bowler Rabada struck with the new ball in the penultimate over of the day when a full-length delivery, which surprised Stokes, smashed into the base of the stumps and bowled the left-handed batsman for 58.
Rabada, banned from the second Test for swearing at Stokes in the series opener, yelled in joy.
He finished the day with figures of two for 52 in 18 overs, but the worth of South Africa’s efforts with the ball will only become fully apparent when they bat.
Jonny Bairstow, who might have fallen for four, was 33 not out and nightwatchman Toby RolandJones unbeaten on nought at the close.
For the tenth successive test, England captain Joe Root made a 50.
But only two of those innings have yielded hundreds and Root, who has previously acknowledged his “conversion rate” as a failing in his otherwise impressive game, was out for 52.
England were unchanged from the side that triumphed in The Oval’s 100th test, a result that left Root on the brink of a win in his first series as England captain at 2-1 up with one to play.
South Africa recalled seamer Duanne Olivier and batsman Theunis de Bruyn after pacemen Vernon Philander and Chris Morris were both ruled out with lower back strains.
Root won the toss again and batted, but struggling opener Keaton Jennings fell for 17.
The South Africa-born left-hander, under pressure for his place after just one 50 in nine test innings since a century on debut against India in December, was caught behind by schoolboy team mate Quinton de Kock off Olivier.
The Essex duo of Alastair Cook (46) and Tom Westley (29) both exited after lunch as did Dawid Malan.
During his innings Root, at 26 years and 217 days, became the third youngest player after Indian Sachin Tendulkar (25 years, 301 days) and Cook (26 years and 10 days) to score 5 000 test runs.