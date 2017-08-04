Velleman could boost Kings squad

Fiery loose forward CJ Velleman could be the jewel in the Southern Kings’ crown when they head north to make their debut in an enlarged European Pro14 tournament.

Earlier this season, it was reported that the Stormers were eager to sign Velleman, because the Cape side were hunting for a specialist ball fetcher.

Sources, however, said Velleman was still in Port Elizabeth and expected to be among the players contracted for the Kings’ Pro 14 campaign.

Other players likely to be signed include Schalk Ferreira, Berton Klaasen, Andisa Ntsila, Luzuko Vulindlu and Yaw Penxe.

There has also been talk that SA Rugby could boost the Kings with some test stars to ensure the team is capable of holding its own in Europe.

A succession of cruel injuries meant that star fetcher Velleman did not play a single match for the Kings in Super Rugby this year after starring last season.

After making good progress in his recovery from a long-term knee injury sustained last season, flanker Velleman received a setback when he damaged the same knee at training during May.