Thrilling finish to season

St Andrew’s will be aiming to put the finishing touches to an outstanding season when they defend an unbeaten record against Eastern Cape opposition with their final fixture against Dale in Grahamstown tomorrow.

Having lost only to Bishops and SACS in 16 matches this season, the hard-running Andreans will be looking to establish themselves as the region’s top team with their 11th victory in a row.

Since losing to SACS at the St Stithians Festival in Johannesburg, St Andrew’s have shown superb fighting qualities and the ability to score tries even when the odds are stacked against them.

This was epitomised last weekend against Marlow when the Karoo side kept coming back at them, only for St Andrew’s to have the final say with a late try by Jack Allanson sealing a 37-29 victory.

Dale do not have an unblemished record this season, but the King William’s Town side are never a team to be taken lightly.

They have wins over Selborne and Grey High this year and they will relish the opportunity to take down one of the region’s perennial powerhouses.

Full of running themselves, this match has all the ingredients for a fascinating end to the season.