Thrilling finish to season
St Andrew’s will be aiming to put the finishing touches to an outstanding season when they defend an unbeaten record against Eastern Cape opposition with their final fixture against Dale in Grahamstown tomorrow.
Having lost only to Bishops and SACS in 16 matches this season, the hard-running Andreans will be looking to establish themselves as the region’s top team with their 11th victory in a row.
Since losing to SACS at the St Stithians Festival in Johannesburg, St Andrew’s have shown superb fighting qualities and the ability to score tries even when the odds are stacked against them.
This was epitomised last weekend against Marlow when the Karoo side kept coming back at them, only for St Andrew’s to have the final say with a late try by Jack Allanson sealing a 37-29 victory.
Dale do not have an unblemished record this season, but the King William’s Town side are never a team to be taken lightly.
They have wins over Selborne and Grey High this year and they will relish the opportunity to take down one of the region’s perennial powerhouses.
Full of running themselves, this match has all the ingredients for a fascinating end to the season.
Two other Eastern Province sides face equally challenging matches tomorrow. Grey High will be in Bloemfontein for their annual derby against Grey College, while Framesby face South Western District rivals Outeniqua in Port Elizabeth. Up north, the PE side will be seeking their first-ever win away from home against one of the giants of South African schools rugby and it will take an extraordinary performance to achieve what no team have done before.
However, this Grey squad are full of spirit and there is no shortage of talent, either. Their three losses this year have been by narrow margins and they can wipe out those memories by upsetting the odds in Bloem.
Framesby will be smarting from their close loss to Grey last week and will want to bounce back against Outeniqua.
However, the George outfit are one of the toughest sides to beat and the home team will need to lift their game to another level.
Woodridge are another side who will be looking to finish with a flourish when they host Westering. After all that has happened to the school this year, you can only expect another fighting display and recent wins over Kingswood and Muir make the home side favourites.
Unfortunately, Brandwag’s match against Oudtshoorn has been cancelled, while Daniel Pienaar are set for an interesting challenge against Nico Malan in Uitenhage.
This weekend’s fixtures are (home teams first, 11.30am start unless stated): Alexander Road v Kirkwood (10.15am), Andrew Rabie v Otto du Plessis, Cillie v Linkside, Daniel Pienaar v Nico Malan (12.00), DF Malherbe v Humansdorp (12.10), Framesby v Outeniqua (1.30pm), Grey College v Grey High (3pm), Newton Tech v Victoria Park, John Walton v McCarthy Street, Volkskool v Gill, Marlow v Oakdale, Aeroville v Uitenhage, Woodridge v Westering (11am), Despatch v Muir, St Andrew’s v Dale (2.30pm), Pearson v Union (1.20pm)