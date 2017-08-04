Simbine to fight for medal glory

Sprinter Akani Simbine steps onto the IAAF World Championships track in London tonight hunting for three-hundredths of a second to reach his dream. That was the difference between his fifth-place finish and the podium at last year’s Rio Olympics – this time he is aiming for the highest-ranking silverware of his career to date.

Some of his more illustrious South African compatriots are also in action on the opening day of the global showpiece, like Caster Semenya, who lines up against world record-holder Genzebe Dibaba in their 1500m heat, as well as the long-jump trio of Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai and Zarck Visser.

With Wayde van Niekerk entering the fray tomorrow in the 400m heats, South Africa look likely to surpass their previous best championship haul of four medals, two of them gold, at Paris 2003.

Simbine, with a 9.89 personal best, has the talent to contribute to the tally.

He has broken the 10-second barrier on 15 occasions so far – the same as Carl Lewis – and only 11 of the 124 men to have achieved this did it more often – led by Jamaica’s Asafa Powell (97 times), Justin Gatlin (56) and the reigning king, Usain Bolt (50).

But Simbine’s season hit a speed wobble, after a sensational start, in which he dipped under 10 seconds six times between March and May.

The last of them came when he beat Olympic silver and bronze medallists Gatlin and Andre De Grasse en route to his maiden Diamond League crown in Qatar.

Simbine’s dip in form – which meant ending second or third in his next five races, with just two sub-10 times – came after moving to his training base in Gemona, Italy, while his South African coach, Werner Prinsloo, stayed behind because of work commitments.

“I think it was a mental issue,” Simbine, who turns 24 next month, said.

“It got to a point where I was – you know, I believed in myself – but there was a point where there was a little bit of doubt and I let that doubt come into play.”