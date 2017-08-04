SA’s innings hinges on Philander’s fitness to play
SOUTH Africa’s fate‚ not for the first time in their test series in England‚ is in the hands of Vernon Philander in the fourth test at Old Trafford today.
The visitors’ destiny has not only been in his hands.
In the first test at Lord’s it was in Philander’s ankle‚ which was in recovery from being twisted by stepping awkwardly onto a boundary rope while playing for Sussex.
And in his right hand‚ bruised by a delivery from James Anderson.
South Africa lost that match by 211 runs.
Nothing befell Philander before or during the second test at Trent Bridge‚ and South Africa won by 340 runs.
In the third test at The Oval‚ Philander fell ill with a stomach virus on the first morning. South Africa went down by 239 runs.
By the look of Philander at an Old Trafford media conference on Wednesday‚ he had been drained of several kilograms but seemed good to go today.
So‚ Faf du Plessis‚ what’s it going to be like to have a fit and firing Philander standing at the top of his run‚ new ball in hand?
“Vernon will go through a fitness test [yesterday]; he has a tight back‚” Du Plessis said gloomily yesterday. And hopefully: “He should be okay.”
Team management said a decision on his inclusion would not be made before this morning‚ after the medics had “seen how he wakes up”.
What might all that mean for South Africa as they look to secure a share of the series?
“Vernon 100% fit means we can look at playing three seamers and seven batsmen‚” Du Plessis said.
“Vernon at 90% doesn’t mean you can play three seamers because you don’t want to be in a position where you have a seamer break down – that is basically the test match over right there.
“The one occasion where we managed to pull a miracle off was in Australia with two seamers‚ but normally you can’t win a test match with two bowlers.”
That was in Perth in November‚ when Dale Steyn broke his shoulder during Australia’s first innings.
Now‚ South Africa have their backs to the wall against a team who know they don’t have to win the match to claim the series.
The weather is not helping in that regard.
It has been raining for days in Manchester and is not predicted to abate until lunchtime today at the earliest.