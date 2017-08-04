SOUTH Africa’s fate‚ not for the first time in their test series in England‚ is in the hands of Vernon Philander in the fourth test at Old Trafford today.

The visitors’ destiny has not only been in his hands.

In the first test at Lord’s it was in Philander’s ankle‚ which was in recovery from being twisted by stepping awkwardly onto a boundary rope while playing for Sussex.

And in his right hand‚ bruised by a delivery from James Anderson.

South Africa lost that match by 211 runs.

Nothing befell Philander before or during the second test at Trent Bridge‚ and South Africa won by 340 runs.

In the third test at The Oval‚ Philander fell ill with a stomach virus on the first morning. South Africa went down by 239 runs.

By the look of Philander at an Old Trafford media conference on Wednesday‚ he had been drained of several kilograms but seemed good to go today.

So‚ Faf du Plessis‚ what’s it going to be like to have a fit and firing Philander standing at the top of his run‚ new ball in hand?