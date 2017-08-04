Madibaz pip Old Grey in tight game
NMU Madibaz defeated Old Grey 4-3 in an entertaining and closely contested Eastern Province men’s premier league top-four clash last weekend.
The students made the first breakthrough in the fifth minute when a quick Ignatius Malgraff turnover saw him finish off his own break to make it 1-0.
Madibaz gradually gained the ascendancy and began pressing high into Old Grey territory. The pressure paid off and Malgraff scored again with minutes remaining to the first mini-break.
In the second quarter, Madibaz kept pressing and only a great save by Old Grey goalkeeper Keenan Geldenhuys kept them out from a penalty corner.
It was somewhat against the run of play that Old Grey scored their first goal through Jarryd Stansbury with less than a minute remaining in the half.
NMU, however, attacked immediately from the restart and finished the half with a third goal through Curtis Samboer to make it 3-1.
Old Grey pushed NMU back into their half in the third quarter and began to get the upper hand.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter Old Grey were awarded a penalty corner, converted by Jason Altwig.
The one-goal difference revived the NMU effort, with Malgraff completing his hat-trick to restore NMU’s lead to two goals with only minutes remaining.
Old Grey, however, had the last say when Wade Lindhorst scored the final goal to take the score to 4-3 at the siren.
****
Last weekend’s league results:
Women’s premier: Uitenhage Comets 5 Rhodes 0
Women’s president’s: Old Collegians Academy 1 Rhodes Rats 0, Ntinga HC 8 Rhodes Rats 0, Old Vics 4 NMU Mashers 1
Women’s 1st: Pirates Marauders 0 Old Collegians Dolphins 0, Gelvan Panthers 3 Pegs B 1
Men’s 1st: Rhodes Romans 8 Pirates Cabin Boys 1, Rhodes Romans 4 PEC Aloes 3
Women’s 2nd: Hearts Fire 8 NMU Invaders 0, Old Vics 1 St Peter’s 1, PEC Gladiators 5 St Thomas 0, Rhodes Spartans 2 Chapman 0, Rhodes Spartans 3 PEC Raiders 0, Wosa Aces 3 Hearts Fire 0, St Peer’s 1 Chapman 1
Men’s 2nd: Gelvan Knights 3 Old Grey Swingers 1, Woodridge 8 Hearts United 1, Old Vics 4 St Peter’s 0
****
This weekend’s fixtures:
Today
KC March: 6pm Pirates Marauders v St Peter’s (W 1st); 7.30pm SK Northerns v Kwano Stars (M 1st); 9pm Pirates Cabin Boys v Pirates Blackbeards (M 1st).
Tomorrow
KC March: noon St Thomas v Crusaders Rebels (W 2nd); 1.30pm Wosa v Old Vics B (W 2nd); 3pm Old Vics A v Rhodes Rats (W pres); 4.30pm Old Grey v Rhodes (M prem); 6pm Gelvan Panthers v Uitenhage (W 1st); 7.30pm Hearts v Wosa (M 2nd)
NMU: 2.30pm Mecer NMU Bangers v Rhodes Romans (M 1st); 4pm Mecer NMU Gusherattes v Mecer NMU Mashers (W pres)
Rhodes: 1pm Rhodes v Hearts (W 2nd); 2.30pm Rhodes Thistles v PEC Aloes (M 1st)
Sunday
KC March: 8.30am Gelvan Knights v Mecer NMU Invaders (M 2nd); 10am Lakeside Cavaliers v PEC Knights (M 2nd); 11.30am St Thomas v Rhodes (W 2nd); 1pm Uitenhage v St Peter’s (W 1st); 2.30pm Hearts v Old Vics (M 2nd); 4pm Wosa v Old Collegians Academy (W pres); 5.30pm Old Collegians v Pirates Jolly Rodgers (W pres); 7pm Old Grey Swingers v St Peter’s (M 2nd)
Woodridge: 10am Woodridge v Wosa (M 2nd)
Pearson: 10am Crusaders Gladiators v Hearts (W 2nd); 11.30am Crusaders Warriors v Hearts Fusion (W 1st)