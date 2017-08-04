Madibaz pip Old Grey in tight game

NMU Madibaz defeated Old Grey 4-3 in an entertaining and closely contested Eastern Province men’s premier league top-four clash last weekend.

The students made the first breakthrough in the fifth minute when a quick Ignatius Malgraff turnover saw him finish off his own break to make it 1-0.

Madibaz gradually gained the ascendancy and began pressing high into Old Grey territory. The pressure paid off and Malgraff scored again with minutes remaining to the first mini-break.

In the second quarter, Madibaz kept pressing and only a great save by Old Grey goalkeeper Keenan Geldenhuys kept them out from a penalty corner.

It was somewhat against the run of play that Old Grey scored their first goal through Jarryd Stansbury with less than a minute remaining in the half.

NMU, however, attacked immediately from the restart and finished the half with a third goal through Curtis Samboer to make it 3-1.