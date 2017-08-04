Lions look back on coach’s four years, ahead to Crusaders
It is more about the journey.
The destination‚ or in this case the Super Rugby crown‚ will not define the Lions‚ captain Jaco Kriel says.
The Lions clash with the Crusaders in tomorrow’s Super Rugby final at Ellis Park and Kriel says one game cannot possibly begin to tell their tale.
“I don’t believe it defines the side at all‚ given the journey we’ve been through in the last couple of years‚” he said.
“You can’t define a side by one game.
“You have to look at the four years – the team-building‚ the guys caring for each other‚ building a brotherhood, that love for each other.”
Creating that bond has been central in building a team greater than the sum of its parts.
That “all for one” culture has been all too evident.
“I don’t think any other union has what we have here‚” wing Courtnall Skosan said.
“As a brotherhood and a family‚ it’s really special to be here, something to treasure.
“That environment creates the freedom for the players to express themselves.”
Before they can do that they need to do the hard yards against challengers who come with a massive reputation.
The final is very much a case of the new pretenders to the throne up against the competition’s blue bloods hell-bent on restoring the old order.
It’s the cool-as-you-like conquerors and now defenders of the north (the Lions conceded the fewest tries in the league stages)‚ against the mighty marauders of the south.
The Crusaders‚ up front in particular‚ will pose questions of the Lions they are unlikely to have encountered this winter.
Scrumhalf Ross Cronje said: “The number of All Black players in their pack says something in itself.
“The stats don’t lie. They have one of the best lineouts and one of the best scrums.
“It is going to be a massive challenge for our forwards.”
Once on the front foot, the visitors are known to wreak havoc with their back division. “Clinically they are great. “They can punish you from turnover ball. They’ve got a great counter-attack and they have great ball players. They out-muscle a lot of teams.
“It’s going to be important for our forwards to front up.
“They are vulnerable in one or two areas of the game‚” Cronje said‚ without going further,
Now that the moment has almost arrived‚ coach Johan Ackermann – moving to Gloucester after Super Rugby – is having mixed sentiments.
He is ready for the final, but he may not be as prepared to say goodbye to the players and men he helped shape over the past four years.
“The hourglass is almost empty‚” the coach said. “You treasure every minute.
“Win or lose‚ my respect for the players will never change‚” he said, referring to the low from where the team started its journey.
He has lost a final as a player (with the Sharks in 2007) and as a coach (last year against the Hurricanes), and drawing from that experience he has implored his players to soak it all up.
“Just focus on your role in the team‚” he told his players.
“Express yourself and embrace the moment.”