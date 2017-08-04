It is more about the journey.

The destination‚ or in this case the Super Rugby crown‚ will not define the Lions‚ captain Jaco Kriel says.

The Lions clash with the Crusaders in tomorrow’s Super Rugby final at Ellis Park and Kriel says one game cannot possibly begin to tell their tale.

“I don’t believe it defines the side at all‚ given the journey we’ve been through in the last couple of years‚” he said.

“You can’t define a side by one game.

“You have to look at the four years – the team-building‚ the guys caring for each other‚ building a brotherhood, that love for each other.”

Creating that bond has been central in building a team greater than the sum of its parts.

That “all for one” culture has been all too evident.

“I don’t think any other union has what we have here‚” wing Courtnall Skosan said.

“As a brotherhood and a family‚ it’s really special to be here, something to treasure.

“That environment creates the freedom for the players to express themselves.”

Before they can do that they need to do the hard yards against challengers who come with a massive reputation.

The final is very much a case of the new pretenders to the throne up against the competition’s blue bloods hell-bent on restoring the old order.

It’s the cool-as-you-like conquerors and now defenders of the north (the Lions conceded the fewest tries in the league stages)‚ against the mighty marauders of the south.