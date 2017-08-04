Battle lines drawn for cup game

With two cups already in the bag – the Maize Cup and the Carling Black Label – Amakhosi will be looking to triple their winnings ahead of the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys will be out to make sure that the cup remains at home.

Both Chippa and Chiefs called the match a proper test to check how far the teams are in terms of preparations for the league.

The game will be seen as a great motivation boost for both teams ahead of the start of the season.

Aware that tomorrow’s fixture will not be a walk in the park, comeback kid Mark Mayambela said the game would not be a true reflection of how the season would pan out.

“The game against Chiefs will be a great test.

“It’s not going to be easy, we all know,” Mayambela said.

“They have played two or three competitive games, especially with the recent match against Orlando Pirates.

“I am sure their fitness levels will be high, but we are also professional and we know how to handle such games.

“[The game] will be a great opportunity for us as well to show what we have.

“However, the end result will be a clear indication of how the season will turn out.