Battle lines drawn for cup game
The battle lines will be drawn as the Eastern Cape’s pride and joy, PSL team Chippa United, take on Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier’s Cup fixture at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium tomorrow (kickoff 3pm).
With two cups already in the bag – the Maize Cup and the Carling Black Label – Amakhosi will be looking to triple their winnings ahead of the start of the new season.
Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys will be out to make sure that the cup remains at home.
Both Chippa and Chiefs called the match a proper test to check how far the teams are in terms of preparations for the league.
The game will be seen as a great motivation boost for both teams ahead of the start of the season.
Aware that tomorrow’s fixture will not be a walk in the park, comeback kid Mark Mayambela said the game would not be a true reflection of how the season would pan out.
“The game against Chiefs will be a great test.
“It’s not going to be easy, we all know,” Mayambela said.
“They have played two or three competitive games, especially with the recent match against Orlando Pirates.
“I am sure their fitness levels will be high, but we are also professional and we know how to handle such games.
“[The game] will be a great opportunity for us as well to show what we have.
“However, the end result will be a clear indication of how the season will turn out.
“Of course, with the signings we have, one can see that the chairman means business.”
Meanwhile, Chiefs skipper Siphiwe Tshabalala said every cup was important to the Glamour Boys – this one would be no different. “We have won two cups now. “There are no friendly games at Kaizer Chiefs. Each and every game is important. There is no such thing as small games,” he said.
“We are privileged [to be taking] part in the Premier’s Cup.
“Chiefs is a people’s team, so the club decided to come here.
“We did not hesitate to come here and play and make everyone happy.”
The player, 32, said he anticipated a great crowd – probably a full house tomorrow – at Sisa Dukashe.
“It’s always a good thing playing against Chippa United.
“[They are] not a small team – they are a ball-playing team.
“Every team wants to play against a team that wants to play and is full of confidence.
“They have made great signings [too], and that shows you the seriousness that they have for this season.
“So we take this game seriously. [It] will also give the coach the opportunity to see how far the team is in terms of readiness for the new season.
“We will be coming here to play, to win, to enjoy and at the end of the day to unite people.”