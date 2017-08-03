Veteran Gatlin set on spoiling Bolt farewell

Disgraced US sprinter hoping to turn tables on Jamaican legend

Justin Gatlin has become increasingly irritated at being labelled the dope cheat, contrasting with Usain Bolt’s superhero image in the sprinting world, but he can set that aside by spoiling the latter’s farewell at the world athletics championships.

The 35-year-old American, who last year became the oldest man to win a 100m Olympic medal when he took silver behind his nemesis Bolt, gets one last go at the Jamaican legend when the world championships get under way in London tomorrow.

It will be asking a lot of Gatlin – who served a four-year ban reduced from eight for doping from 2006 to 2010 – to achieve that, having beaten Bolt only once in nine previous meetings over the shorter sprint distance, and that was four years ago in Rome.

There exists a mutual respect between the two old rivals to the extent the Jamaican was horrified by the booing and jeering of the American prior to the 100m final in Rio last year, and then again at the medal ceremony.

“I personally think he’s a great athlete,” Bolt said after Rio.

“He shows up and pushes you to run fast and be at your best at all times.”

Gatlin too is gushing about Bolt, whose crowd-pleasing antics have gilded his image as the good guy, while the American has often been cast as a pantomime villain.

“I have the utmost respect for Usain,” Gatlin said.

“Away from the track, he’s a great guy, he’s a cool guy, there is no rivalry between us. There is no bad blood. I’m a competitor, he’s a competitor and he has pushed me to be the athlete that I am today.”

Gatlin, who has been one of the most tested athletes in sport since his return from the ban, showed his class in adding Olympic bronze (2012) and silver in the 100m to go with the gold he won in the pre-Bolt era in Athens in 2004, when he also took bronze in the 200m.