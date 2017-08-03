Top waveski riders to battle it out in J-Bay

The best waveski riders in the country will go head to head in the South African Waveski Championships showdown at Jeffreys Bay’s Magna Tubes next week.

This year’s competition will feature 40 talented participants competing in four 20minute heats to determine the fastest and most radical waveski riders.

The event will have three categories – juniors, youths and seniors.

Organiser Brandon Flynn, chairman of Border Waveski, said: “This month gives us the clean southerly swell deep in the Indian Ocean that ends up peeling across Jeffreys Bay reefs.

“[This provides] worldclass waves in both shape and energy.”