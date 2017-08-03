Top waveski riders to battle it out in J-Bay
The best waveski riders in the country will go head to head in the South African Waveski Championships showdown at Jeffreys Bay’s Magna Tubes next week.
This year’s competition will feature 40 talented participants competing in four 20minute heats to determine the fastest and most radical waveski riders.
The event will have three categories – juniors, youths and seniors.
Organiser Brandon Flynn, chairman of Border Waveski, said: “This month gives us the clean southerly swell deep in the Indian Ocean that ends up peeling across Jeffreys Bay reefs.
“[This provides] worldclass waves in both shape and energy.”
“We would very much like to take advantage of the weather because it will enable riders to compete at their best and push their limits.”
Having been at its peak in the ’80s, the waveski competition is hoping to fetch thousands of spectators in a bid to ensure watersport enthusiasts that the sport is alive and well.
“We want the popularity to grow – not just a local phenomenon but worldwide as well,” Flynn said.
A lot is at stake for the big names, like South African champion Chris Jones of Western Province, who will be competing against provincial champs Ant Stott of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape’s Tony Dubber.
This national championship competition will be used as a preparation for the world stage.
A team of top-performing contenders will be selected to travel to the World Championships in Spain.