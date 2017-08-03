South African Rugby has applied for leave to appeal against the Labour Court’s order for it to reinstate former referees manager Andre Watson.

In July 2015, SA Rugby terminated Watson’s employment following a CCMA ruling which followed an independent investigation into allegations that the refs boss was “dictatorial‚ strict and abrasive” in his management style.

At the end of June‚ however‚ the Labour Court ordered Watson’s reinstatement.

Now SA Rugby has opted to appeal against the decision.

“SA Rugby has applied for leave to appeal but I cannot comment any further‚” its strategic communications manager, Andy Colquhoun, said.

Watson, too, dead-batted questions related to the matter.

“I can’t say anything. My lawyer may be able to answer some questions, but I really can’t‚” he said.

According to a source who did not want to be named‚ SA Rugby exercised one of only two options available to it following the Labour Court ruling.