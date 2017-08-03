Humble Wayde hopes to scale Bolt’s heights

Wayde van Niekerk said last night he would not bask in the glow of being dubbed the next big track star by Olympic star Usain Bolt, but instead vowed to work hard to live his dream.

He was speaking at a media conference, a day after one by Bolt where the Jamaican had tipped the 400m world recordholder to become the sport’s next global headline act.

Van Niekerk did not quite pull the numbers Bolt did, but he still had a packed audience at the small venue in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

It was a far cry from the last world championships, in Beijing two years ago, when just a colleague and I interviewed Van Niekerk at his hotel.

Now the interest is too high for such intimate opportunities – and there are also set time limits.

Then, Beijing, he was looking to make the podium, now he is trying to become the second man after Michael Johnson to win the 400m and 200m double at a world championships.

Van Niekerk said greatness could not be passed on by Bolt’s pronouncements.

“It is one thing someone saying he can be the next great thing, but it’s another thing working for that greatness,” Van Niekerk, who begins the defence of his 400m crown on Saturday, said.

“This is a dream I need to fight for – and I need to fight for it as hard as I can.

He joked that he owed Bolt for the compliments he had been paid of late.