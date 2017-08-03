Davids set to retain his crown

Canny Kings coach expected to be the man in charge as new-look team prepares for Pro 14

Shrewd head coach Deon Davids is set to wear the crown and mastermind a bold three-year project designed to achieve success for the Southern Kings in the European Pro 14.

After guiding the Southern Kings to a record six Super Rugby victories this year, Davids has indicated he is willing to take on a new European challenge. He is already working frantically behind the scenes to recruit players and prepare for what will be a fiery baptism in the European league which kicks off next month. Although Davids has not signed on the dotted line, it is expected an agreement will be reached shortly to keep the coach in Port Elizabeth to spearhead the three-year plan for success. With the kick-off looming, it is expected training sessions with new recruits could start next week. Tournament fixtures are expected to be announced on Monday. There was a mass exodus of star players after the Kings’ final Super Rugby clash against the Cheetahs, and Davids will have to begin virtually from scratch to put a side together. “Yes, we will have a team and they will be competitive,” Kings chief operating officer Charl Crous said. “We want Deon to stay on. He is working behind the scenes and I am sure we will be able to make an announcement about him shortly. “As far as possible, we want to keep continuity in the coaching department and keep the unit together,” Crous said. “There are certain positions, however, that need to be filled. Our backline coach Vuyo Zangqa has taken up a coaching appointment in Germany and technical analyst Lindsay Weyer has joined the Springboks.