Chiefs don’t scare Chippa

We’re scoring goals now, says Thopola

Chippa United defender Diamond Thopola has fired a warning shot at Kaizer Chiefs, saying the Chilli Boys will not be taking the friendly game lightly against the Soweto Giants on Saturday.

The Port Elizabeth club play Amakhosi in a Premiers Cup fixture at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, in Mdantsane, from 3pm.

Thopola said the match would be a good test for Chippa United to gauge their strength before the start of the new season.

The Glamour Boys will go into the game oozing with confidence following their 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in the Black Label Cup at the weekend.

However, the former Thanda Royal Zulu skipper is not fazed about the Kaizer Chiefs’ victory.

“We are taking this game very seriously as a team,” Thopola said. “We couldn’t get a better team than Chiefs – and we know what they are all about.

“Getting a friendly against Kaizer Chiefs is a good test for us to see where we are in terms of preparations and also whether everyone is match fit. It would be nice for everybody to get a run.”

Chippa returned this week from a two-week preseason camp in Durban – and the 26-year-old defender says they have prepared well for the league.

“The preseason camp went okay. The guys really pushed themselves. We have been working very hard,” Thopola said.

“We have a couple of new players and they have gelled well with the old players.

“The atmosphere was great in the preseason camp.