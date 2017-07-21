Durban side will show true colours in Super Rugby eliminator at Ellis Park

Subtle subterfuge was at play when the teams met a week ago‚ but it was the Sharks who had more reason to keep things up their sleeve ahead of tomorrow’s Super Rugby eliminator against the Lions at Ellis Park.

“They didn’t contest a single ruck‚” Lions assistant coach Swys de Bruin noted about last week’s clash the visitors won 27-10 in Durban.

De Bruin believes not much can be read into last week’s contest. The Sharks‚ he argues‚ will be a different beast at Ellis Park.

“I expect them to attack the breakdown with everything they’ve got and that they will attack our set piece,” he said.

“I don’t think Robert [du Preez‚ the Sharks coach] wanted to show anything. We didn’t want to show much either‚” De Bruin said‚ admitting that they too had bigger fish to fry.

If the Sharks were hiding their true colours‚ it did not seem to bother the Lions.

Coach Johan Ackermann is of the firm belief that their blueprint‚ no matter what‚ will again be put to operational use.

“The players are like race horses. They’ve been groomed and drilled to play in a certain way,” Ackermann said.

“If you challenge them to change that it will be unfair on them. I want them to play with freedom. That’s where I trust Jaco [Kriel] to make the right decisions.”

They have a full throttle approach which is likely to test any visiting team‚ especially in a game with a 2.30pm kickoff.

The hosts have the added advantage of having progressed to last year’s final. They are more accustomed to walking the playoff tightrope.

“Hopefully the guys will understand the pressure that goes with a playoff‚” Ackermann said.

“You get one shot at it. If you don’t do things well, you’re out. The knowledge that all the work that you’ve put in over the months could come to nothing. We have to tap into that experience when we need to.”