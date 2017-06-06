Testing start for Bafana’s Baxter

Wits defender Hlatshwayo chosen to skipper side against Nigerians

Newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter faces a tough baptism when he officially steps into the boiling and unpredictable cauldron that is Nigeria on Saturday.

Baxter was appointed last month and the tricky 2019 African Nations Cup showdown against the Nigerians will be the Briton’s first match in the Bafana dugout.

The new national team mentor could not have asked for a more challenging first assignment as Bafana have never beaten their old foes in an official match after years of trying. Baxter said Bidvest Wits defender Thulani Hlatshwayo would captain the side going forward. Besides attempting to mastermind a maiden official win over the old enemy in a hostile environment‚ Baxter is also facing an injury headache that could force him to alter his plans before Bafana’s departure to Nigeria tomorrow afternoon. Team doctor Thulani Ngwenya said yesterday that seven players arrived in camp on Sunday carrying an assortment of injuries. Lebogang Manyama (knee)‚ Andile Jali (groin)‚ Tokelo Rantie (toe bone contusion and knee)‚ Tiyani Mabunda (ankle sprain)‚ Aubrey Ngoma (groin)‚ Rivaldo Coetzee (hamstring) and Eric Mathoho (concussion) are all in the sick bay. “In terms of who is likely or not likely to play‚ it would not be fair for me to say right now‚” Ngwenya said. “For me‚ we will do our level best in terms of treating all of them.” Baxter said it would be disastrous if some of the players ended up going to hospital. “We are obviously hoping that they are all fit because they have just arrived in camp. It would be a minor disaster if people come to camp and then go straight to hospital.”