SA coach sure team can match the French

The Springboks have every reason to make a positive start to the season with a win against France on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld, especially with captain Warren Whiteley’s wife expecting their second child.

There is a lot the Springboks need to make up for, especially with last year’s underwhelming four from 12 match report card still looming large in the minds of South African rugby supporters.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee also has to manage the cost of Super Rugby and Top 14 injuries with Duane Vermeulen, Damian de Allende and Lionel Mapoe all missing the first test because of an assortment of injuries.

This could have been enough to give Coetzee a sleepless week, but having experienced a rough December, the Bok coach said he had moved on from last year’s train wreck despite the casualty list.

“There’s a massive difference this year from last year, and I do think last year is dead and buried.

“I didn’t have a December holiday and that’s where I think it started. We’re better off in terms of our management team, happy with the coaching team and negotiated the training camps,” he said.

“Last year, I didn’t know where I sat with the overseas players but now I [do] know.

“With Duane out, we’ve now only got two because Steven Kitshoff will be regarded as a local player from July 1.

“We also didn’t have a chance to create a team environment last year. You have to live the team environment.”