PE City stalwart Crowe dies at 84

Former PE City captain and Norwich City professional soccer player Matt Crowe died in Port Elizabeth recently, aged 84.

He also played for Bathgate Thistle, Bradford Park Avenue, Partick Thistle, Brentford and Westview Apollon. He scored 25 goals in his pro career. But older soccer fans will remember how his PE City team used to light up the Crusaders ground when the club was at its height in the 1960s.

His career took him from Scotland through England and finally to South Africa, making almost 300 career appearances as a professional.

Crowe, born in 1932, was of Scottish descent and played as a wing half.

“His passing rekindled fond memories of those golden years when thousands of families flocked to St George’s Park on Friday nights in support of PE City, who played in the [then] National Football League,” former soccer administrator Dr Bruce Woolard wrote in a letter to the editor.

“Matt captained the successful team and became a household name. He was always a gentleman on or off the field.

“He never bragged about his achievements and his unassuming persona masked the depth of his leadership qualities and strong character.

“On behalf of all his fans and those who remember pro soccer in the 1960s, I express my sincere condolences to his beloved and bereft family and thank them for sharing Matt’s talents and fame with the citizens of Port Elizabeth. “He did us proud. “Footballers of faith never die; they are promoted to a higher league,” Woolard wrote.