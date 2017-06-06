Murray and Wawrinka charge into quarters

Britain’s Andy Murray racked up his 650th career win to reach the French Open quarterfinals yesterday, joined by 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.

World No 1 Murray, runner-up in Paris to Novak Djokovic last year, brushed aside Russian’s Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Instead of discussing the match in the traditional on-court television interview, Murray took the microphone to remember the 29 people who died in the London and Manchester attacks. “Obviously, there was terrible tragedy in London and Manchester,” Murray said. “Paris has had its problems too. “I am sure everyone will join me as we share our thoughts and prayers with everyone affected.”

Murray broke the serve of the 21-year-old Russian – playing in a slam fourth round for the first time – on five occasions.

In his seventh Paris quarterfinal, Murray will face Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori, who defeated Spain’s 33-year-old Fernando Verdasco 0-6 6-4 6-4 6-0.

Nishikori, a beaten Paris quarterfinalist in 2015, has made the last eight of a slam for a seventh time, a record for a Japanese man.

Third seed Wawrinka booked his quarterfinals place for a fourth time with an easy 7-5 7-6 (9/7) 6-2 win over Gael Monfils, the last French player in the men’s draw.