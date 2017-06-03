Tackling the Comrades

Eastern Cape runners say they are well prepared and up for the challenge of the gruelling up-run

More than 100 enthusiastic Eastern Cape road-runners will tackle the rigours of the Comrades Marathon starting in Durban tomorrow morning. In its 92nd edition, this year’s up-run has attracted 20 000 competitors from all over the world.

South African entries make up 91% of the total entry tally while international entries make up 7%, with 2% from the rest of the African continent.

Weekend Post had a chat with a few runners from the Bay who will be taking part in the event.

Nedbank Running Club athlete Anele Maliza will be doing his first-ever Comrades and says he up for the challenge.

The 39-year-old, of Zwide, says he has been preparing since December.

“My preparations have gone well and it shows, because I did well in the Two Ocean’s this year.

“My performance in Cape Town gave me a thumbs-up for this one,” Maliza said.

“I don’t have any experience in the Comrades but I am very excited to be doing my first one this year.”

“I have never done an 87km before. I have been doing 66km, so that worries me a bit, but I’m sure I will be able to cope.”

He said this year was not about contending but about experience.

“If I do well in the Comrades, I will then sit down with my manager and plan to contend next year.”

One of PE’s top female runners, Elmarie Bezuidenhout, who will be doing her 11th race, says this year is all about having fun on the route.

“I do not want to make any predictions, I just want to enjoy my race,” said the 35-year-old athlete who will be running in the colours of Charlo Athletes Club. “This will be my 11th Comrades. “I didn’t do the Two Ocean’s this year, so I have nothing to compare it with. I am just going to Durban to have fun.